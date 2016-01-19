Great Falls Wrestling Rebuilds Program

The Great Falls high school wrestling team has won three straight State AA wrestling titles in 2013, 2014 and 2015. This year in the Bison's 2016 season, head wrestling coach Steve Komac says his wrestling team is in a bit of a rebuliding phase with younger wrestlers. Coach Komac also says his wrestlers are working on their technique and increasing their work ethic. In addition, the Bison wrestling team says they need to work on pinning in order to score more points. Overall, they believe they're improving.

"We're getting better every weekend. At the beginning of the year, we knew everybody was going to enjoy knocking us off and some people did. And we took some lumps. We're competitive, so we didn't like it very much. But the kids are working hard, and we think we're getting better every weekend. We feel we're climbing the ranks every weekend,"said head coach Steve Komac.

"It's kind of nice being here for the past three years. We know what kind of team it takes to win a state championship and a lot of us seniors can step up and lead the room," said senior wrestler Tommy McMillen.