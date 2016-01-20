Community Spotlight: Family Promise - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Community Spotlight: Family Promise

With the help of volunteers, and host churches, Family Promise in Great Falls provides shelter and food for homeless children and their families.

The organization has hosted 27 families consisting of 39 adults and 61 children, with 18 families moving into permanent homes. Another 11 families are receiving continued support to insure their success. 

Volunteers or families in need can visit the organization's website at familypromisegf.org, or call 406-866-0288. 

    Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios. 

