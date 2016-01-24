Prep Basketball Highlights and Results, Saturday 1/23 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prep Basketball Highlights and Results, Saturday 1/23

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Arlee 73, Clark Fork 50
    
Belgrade 48, Havre 46
    
Bigfork 69, Eureka 29
    
Billings Central 70, Laurel 67, OT
    
Billings Senior 52, Great Falls Russell 45
    
Billings West 59, Butte 44
    
Box Elder 78, North Star 30
    
Bozeman 56, Great Falls 50
    
Broadview-Lavina 62, Harlowton 46
    
Brockton 64, Plentywood 42
    
Browning 68, Livingston 67
    
Butte Central 44, Anaconda 42
    
Columbia Falls 52, Stevensville 45
    
Culbertson 74, Circle 55
    
Deer Lodge 59, St. Ignatius 53
    
Dillon 75, Corvallis 44
    
Fairview 65, Froid/Medicine Lake 39
    
Florence 63, Troy 29
    
Fort Benton 61, Turner 49
    
Glendive 63, Colstrip 55
    
Harlem 60, Wolf Point 48
    
Helena Capital 49, Missoula Hellgate 43
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 55, Manhattan 38
    
Lake City, Idaho 57, Kalispell Glacier 42
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 51, Huntley Project 49
    
Libby 57, Thompson Falls 49
    
Lincoln 77, St. Regis 57
    
Lone Peak 87, Sheridan 54
    
Manhattan Christian 63, Lima 11
    
Melstone 61, Ekalaka 45
    
Mon-Dak 64, Savage 51
    
North Country 63, Roy-Winifred 45
    
Noxon 64, Two Eagle River 50
    
Plenty Coups 88, Reed Point-Rapelje 66
    
Polson 57, Whitefish 38
    
Poplar 90, Frazer 74
    
Red Lodge 61, Lame Deer 52
    
Scobey-Opheim 73, Dodson 31
    
Simms 57, Power 55
    
Stanford-Geyser-Denton 61, Geraldine/Highwood 38
    
Sunburst 75, Cascade 47
    
Terry 72, Broadus 52
    
Twin Bridges 55, Harrison-Willow Creek 30
    
Valley Christian 40, Phillipsburg 30
    
Victor 47, Drummond 37
    
Wibaux 38, Jordan 26
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 63, Bridger 40
    
Arlee 62, Clark Fork 40
    
Baker 53, Lodge Grass 48
    
Belt 56, Centerville 38
    
Bigfork 50, Eureka 26
    
Billings Senior 54, Great Falls Russell 34
    
Billings West 65, Butte 24
    
Box Elder 68, North Star 42
    
Broadview-Lavina 53, Harlowton 42
    
Browning 61, Livingston 47
    
Butte Central 61, Anaconda 41
    
Choteau 54, Townsend 33
    
Circle 67, Culbertson 29
    
Colstrip 63, Glendive 52
    
Columbia Falls 64, Stevensville 18
    
Cut Bank 58, Rocky Boy 53
    
Deer Lodge 57, St. Ignatius 13
    
Dillon 47, Corvallis 38
    
Drummond 50, Victor 21
    
Ekalaka 38, Melstone 37
    
Ennis 55, West Yellowstone 22
    
Fairfield 62, Shelby 38
    
Florence 56, Troy 40
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 66, Fairview 42
    
Geraldine/Highwood 62, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 30
    
Great Falls 62, Bozeman 49
    
Great Falls Central 55, Dutton-Brady 34
    
Havre 46, Belgrade 28
    
Kalispell Glacier 58, Lake City, Idaho 47
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 48, Huntley Project 37
    
Libby 55, Thompson Falls 43
    
Lone Peak 54, Sheridan 18
    
Manhattan 55, Jefferson (Boulder) 37
    
Manhattan Christian 58, Lima 22
    
Miles City 79, Hardin 40
    
Missoula Big Sky 41, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 37
    
Missoula Hellgate 43, Helena Capital 33
    
Mon-Dak 64, Savage 60
    
Park City 50, Roberts 28
    
Phillipsburg 49, Valley Christian 21
    
Plains 41, Charlo 29
    
Plenty Coups 64, Reed Point-Rapelje 59
    
Plentywood 64, Brockton 28
    
Power 36, Simms-Augusta 26
    
Red Lodge 64, Lame Deer 40
    
Roy-Winifred 57, North Country 54
    
Scobey-Opheim 44, Dodson 5
    
Shields Valley 69, Gardiner 17
    
St. Regis 57, Lincoln 30
    
Sunburst 58, Cascade 47
    
Three Forks 32, Columbus 15
    
Twin Bridges 57, Harrison-Willow Creek 36
    
Whitefish 33, Polson 31
    
Wibaux 47, Jordan 34
    
Winnett-Grass Range 28, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 22
    
Wolf Point 47, Harlem 29

