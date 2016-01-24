UGF Argos Men's Basketball Defeat Rocky Mountain

One epic comeback win wasn’t enough for the Argos this weekend. After overcoming a 6 point deficit in the second half, UGF executed a perfect alley-oop play to junior Malik Barnes with under ten seconds to go. The jam gave the Argos a 75-74 lead over Rocky Mountain College that proved to be the final after a Battlin’ Bear miss at the buzzer.

“If the weak side is open, they we’re throwing that alley-oop and we executed it to perfection,” head coach Anthony Owens said of the game winning play. “We had it earlier and we got fouled on it. Then I just held it in my bank and remembered we had it.”

That memory paid off and so did the accuracy of Sergio Berkley’s pass and leaping ability of Barnes. The team wouldn’t have been there, however, if not for an outstanding second half from senior center Danny Arcau.

The Spanish native scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and pulled down eight rebounds. His effort helped UGF overcome the hot shooting of RMC forward Rob Nyby. Nyby was lights out all game, hitting seven 3-pointers and leading all scorers with 31 points.

“I was hoping we’d figure out how to stop him but obviously that didn’t happen,” Owens said of Nyby. “That’s the first player that’s hit 31 against one of my teams so credit to him. He just kept hitting big shots.”

While Nyby came close to scoring half of his team’s points, the Argos answered with a much more balanced attack. Thanks to some big shots from Arcau, sophomore Sigman Farmer III, and junior Gerald Watkins UGF held a six point lead with just under 11 minutes to go in the game.

That run was ended and answered by Rocky with a 12 point swing in the next eight minutes to take a six point lead of their own with under three to go. A two from Farmer on the next Argo possession pulled the team a bit close but then neither team could find the bucket for the next two minutes.

Still down four with under a minute to go, UGF had the ball but let the shot clock run down to the final seconds. Then Watkins fired off a desperately deep 3-point attempt that found the bottom of the bucket. An offensive foul on RMC gave the Argos the ball back, down one with 17 second left. That’s when Owens called the timeout and called Barnes’ number.

“Basically what happened was, we just swung the ball, got a reverse and I came off the back screen for the alley,” Barnes said. “The guys have faith in me when my number was called and I just executed. It felt great.”

Barnes finished as one of five different Argos to score in double-digits. His final dunk gave him 11 on the night along with seven rebounds to make him second on the team in both categories. The only player finish above him in points and boards was Arcau with his 16 and eight.

Farmer, Watkins, and Berkley each finished with 10 points but all in different ways. Farmer’s points were hard fought points that mostly came from his three offensive rebounds, Watkin’s were a result of his two huge 3-point shots, and Berkley’s were a product of slashing drives and free throws. Berkley also led the team with five assists and three steals.

The win caps a weekend that could barely have been more dramatic and more important for UGF. The win comes just a day after a buzzer beater win over Montana Western and faults the Argos from the Frontier Conference standings to tied for fourth. Their record now stands at 10-7 (3-5) as they will play one last home game on Thursday, Jan. 28 against MSU-Northern before going on a six game road trip.

“These wins were big in a lot of ways,” Owens said. “It puts us back in the race. Its big for our guys and our mojo.”

University of Great Falls Sports Information