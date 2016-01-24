Montana State Women's Basketball Take Down Idaho

It’s becoming a familiar scenario for the Montana State women’s basketball team late in the fourth quarter watching junior Peyton Ferris corral an offensive rebound and converting the ensuing layup to lift the Bobcats to victory.

On Saturday, with thirty-seconds remaining, the Twin Bridges product controlled an offensive rebound off a missed three-pointer by Hannah Caudill. Ferris missed the first layup attempt, but grabbed her second straight offensive board and put the ball back in the basket. Moments later, with nine-seconds left, MSU’s Lindsay Stockton made one-of-two free throws to secure a 62-59 win over Idaho in the Cowan Spectrum.

“The thing that is exciting about our team right now is that so many kids can step-up and make plays,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “We’re really gaining a confidence that when things are on the line with less than three-minutes remaining we can finish the game out strong.”

Montana State (14-5, 7-1) looked stout in the first quarter shooting 56 percent from the field. The Bobcats built a 20-17 advantage after the opening stanza, but from there things turned icy as Idaho (13-6, 5-2) out-scored MSU by seven points in the second period to take a 36-32 lead into intermission.

The Vandals pushed its margin to nine points early in the third quarter before the Bobcats rattled off a 14-2 run to reestablish the lead at 46-43 at the 2:42 mark following a pair of Stockton charity tosses. Montana State forced Idaho into eight turnovers during the stretch.

“We came out strong in the second half and got some steals,” Binford said. “We were able to force them into some turnovers. I thought that was a turning point in the game. We turned our energy up a notch and grinded-out a victory over a hot team.”

MSU held the lead until Idaho’s Taylor Pierce connected on a three-pointer with 2:48 left to give the Vandals a 59-57 advantage. Two free throws by Ferris with 2:21 remaining evened the score and set-up her late game heroics.

Jasmine Hommes paced the Bobcats with 16 points, while Stockton 14 and Alexa Dawkins 10 also hit double-digits. Junior Riley Nordgaard went scoreless, but picked things up on the defensive end with a team-high eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Idaho was guided by Geraldine McCorkell with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Montana State will host Montana in the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Worthington Arena

Montana State Sports Information