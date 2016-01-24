Carroll Lady Saints Fall to Lewis-Clark State in Double Overtime

No. 16 Lewis-Clark State outscored the Carroll College women's basketball team 13-7 in the second overtime to earn a six-point, 71-65 win over the No. 5 Saints in a heavyweight bout Saturday at the Activity Center in Lewiston.



The two teams battled for the entire game with neither team gaining an advantage in more than seven points for the duration.



The Saints controlled the first quarter and took a 13-9 lead on a 3-pointer fromBailey Pasta with just seven seconds remaining in the frame.



Lewis-Clark went on a 5-0 burst to start the second quarter to take a 14-13 lead. The one-point advantage would hold at the half with the Warriors leading 25-24.



In the third quarter, LCSC would improve that lead to 36-34 but a 5-0 run to start the fourth extended it to 41-34. Carroll battled back to take their first lead of the second half on a layup from Cassidy Hashley with 3:48 left in regulation.



A 3-pointer by Katie Estey gave the Saints a 53-49 lead with 1:17 to play but LCSC forced turnovers on back-to-back Carroll possessions with under a minute to play and capitalized on both of them to tie the game.



The Saints had a good look in the final second but it wouldn't fall and the game went into overtime tied 53-53.



In the first overtime, neither team established a lead larger than two and the game was again extended, tied at 58.



The Saints hit the first bucket in overtime two with a bucket from Baylee Watsonand the game was tied at 65 with 1:36 left in the game but LCSC closed the game on a 6-0 run to earn the win.



Estey led the Saints with 16 points, she also scored a game-high seven rebounds and six assists. The Saints were 25 of 60 (41.7 percent) from the field.



Caelyn Orlandi scored 23 to lead Lewis-Clark, Brooke Litalien tallied 17 points and Kalea Knox scored 14.



The Saints were beat on the boards for the first time in a conference game, LCSC outrebounded Carroll 42-35. LCSC forced the Saints into 22 turnovers while committing just 15.



"I was really impressed with our kid's composure and fight tonight," head coachRachelle Sayers said. "They played their hearts out and it's unfortunate that someone had to lose that game. In the end, we turned it over too many times and didn't rebound the way we have all year. I'm really proud of them, they hung in there with limited preparation time and having to play a hard fought game at Tech and then to come down here and face a really good and fresh LC State team and battle them to double OT. We will see them again. It hurts right now but we have a lot of games left to play."



The Saints next host the University of Great Falls Friday in Helena.

Carroll Sports Information