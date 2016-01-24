UGF Lady Argos Defeat Rocky Mountain at Home

The (RV) Lady Argos played a stifling defensive game against (RV) Rocky Mountain College. Their defense and 22 points from senior Erin Legel gave them a 56-46 win over the Battlin’ Bears to their third straight and stay tied for third in the Frontier Conference standings.

From the opening tip, the Lady Argo’s defensive presence was apparent as the team held Rocky to just nine points in the first quarter. Unfortunately, UGF also started out cold on the offensive end and instead of running out to large lead they trailed by one after six minutes of play.

Then the team finally found their hot hand for the night when senior All-American guard Erin Legel hit her first 3-pointer of the night at the 1:28 mark in the first quarter. Her three gave UGF a two point lead and while the game was tied up once after that, the Lady Argos would never trail again.

“After those first couple minutes I thought we played a really good overall team game,” head coach Bill Himmelberg said. “Erin obviously had a great night for us and we expect her to have games like this but we played a lot of people tonight and I thought everyone did well.”

UGF slowly increased their lead as the game went on with the team leading by as much as 13 in the fourth quarter. As stingy as their defense was in the first half, allowing a shooting percentage of 32, they were even better in the second half, hold the Battlin’ Bears to 28 percent shooting from the field. Along with limiting RMC’s shooting, the Lady Argo defense also forced 14 turnovers off of nine steals and outrebounded Rocky 47-42.

“Rocky has a very good team and they’re receiving votes for a reasons,” Himmelberg said. “To come out and play as well as we did, particularly on the defensive, after losing to them up in Billings made me very proud of my girls.”

Legel’s early three was a sign of how the rest of the game would go for the senior. She hit four more, including one late in the shot clock that was taken closer to half court than the top of the key. Her 22 points led all scorers while she also led the team with four assists.

The only other Lady Argo to score over ten points was sophomore guard Stephanie McDonagh who finished with 13 points. The two biggest impact defenders for UGF were juniors Nneka Nnadi and Whitney George. Nnadi has a surprisingly quite night scoring with just three points but led the team with four steals and also grabbed seven rebounds. George, who leads the NAIA in blocks, added four to her season total. She also scored eight and led the team with 11 rebounds.

The win continues a three-game winning streak for UGF that has them tied for third in the Frontier Conference standings with a record of 14-6(5-3). Their next test will be a tough one, however, as they host (14) MSU-Northern on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 5:30 p.m.

