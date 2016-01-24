Carroll Saints Men's Hoops Fall to Lewis-Clark State

No. 14 Carroll College men's basketball fell to third-ranked Lewis-Clark 82-69 Saturday at the Activity Center in Lewiston.



The two teams battled back and forth with the Warriors leading 17-16 with 11:16 left to go in the first half. An 8-2 run over the next two minutes gave LCSC a 25-18 lead with 8:50 left in the half. The two team battled for the rest of the half with the warriors taking a 43-34 lead into the break.



Carroll started the second half on a 12-3 run to cut the lead to 47-46. Lewis-Clark responded with an 11-2 run to take a 58-48 lead control of the game.



The Saints were able to cut the lead to seven, multiple times but that is as close as they would come and Lewis-Clark would roll to the 13-point win.



Match Burnham scored 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Saints, Zach Taylor scored 20 points and Matt Wyman tallied 11 points.



The Saints were 21 of 51 (41.2 percent) from the field and Lewis Clark was 29 of 57 (50.9 percent) from the field.



Carroll outrebounded LCSC 36-30. Lewis-Clark forced Carroll into 14 turnovers while committing just eight.



"We needed to play sharper," head coach Carson Cunningham said. "Too many times Lewis-Clark State beat us to the spot. They deserve credit for gaining the edge. We need to get better this week at practice."



The Saints are home next Friday for a home game against the University of Great Falls.

Carroll College Sports Information