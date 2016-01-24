Carroll Saints Men's Hoops Fall to Lewis-Clark State - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Carroll Saints Men's Hoops Fall to Lewis-Clark State

Posted: Updated:

No. 14 Carroll College men's basketball fell to third-ranked Lewis-Clark 82-69 Saturday at the Activity Center in Lewiston.
 
The two teams battled back and forth with the Warriors leading 17-16 with 11:16 left to go in the first half. An 8-2 run over the next two minutes gave LCSC a 25-18 lead with 8:50 left in the half. The two team battled for the rest of the half with the warriors taking a 43-34 lead into the break.
 
Carroll started the second half on a 12-3 run to cut the lead to 47-46. Lewis-Clark responded with an 11-2 run to take a 58-48 lead control of the game.
 
The Saints were able to cut the lead to seven, multiple times but that is as close as they would come and Lewis-Clark would roll to the 13-point win.
 
Match Burnham scored 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the Saints, Zach Taylor scored 20 points and Matt Wyman tallied 11 points.
 
The Saints were 21 of 51 (41.2 percent) from the field and Lewis Clark was 29 of 57 (50.9 percent) from the field.
 
Carroll outrebounded LCSC 36-30. Lewis-Clark forced Carroll into 14 turnovers while committing just eight.
 
"We needed to play sharper," head coach Carson Cunningham said. "Too many times Lewis-Clark State beat us to the spot. They deserve credit for gaining the edge. We need to get better this week at practice."
 
The Saints are home next Friday for a home game against the University of Great Falls.

Carroll College Sports Information

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.