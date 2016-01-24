Montana State Mourns Loss of Wide Receiver Manny Kalfell

From MSU Director of Athletics Peter Fields: “We are deeply mournful with the loss of Manny Kalfell. He was a treasured member of the Bobcat Athletics family. He was admired for his hard work and dedication, and was liked by all because of his smile and spirit of individuality. We extend our sympathy to Manny’s family and friends.

“The University is offering counseling for any student-athlete or staff member who wishes. This is a tragic loss, and is felt by our entire Department and University. We will pass along information about the arrangements when that information becomes available.”

Montana State Sports Information