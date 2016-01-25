Belt High School Honors Former Basketball Players from the Golden Era

Right before the Belt boys basketball game on Saturday evening, the Huskies community honored former boys basketball players from the "Golden Era" of 1971 to 1976. The Belt boys basketball program won a state title in 1976. The Huskies also held a remarkable 143-31 record during that time. Those honored say they're proud to have passed the torch to the current generation of basketball players.

"It makes you very proud that the legacy that began here many many years ago is now carrying forward today," said Tim Marn.

"It's a great feeling. It was nice to bring these people back that was a big part of the Belt basketball team," said Rick Goodman.