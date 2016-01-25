CM Russell Wrestling Preparing for Crosstown - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

CM Russell Wrestling Preparing for Crosstown

Posted: Updated:

Crosstown wrestling is right around the corner between CM Russell high school and Great Falls high school. Rustlers head coach Aaron Jensen says his team hasn't won a Crosstown matchup in the eight years he's been coaching. He also says his team is competing hard, but he wants his wrestlers to focus on turning those close matches into wins. The Rustlers hope they can start the turnaround at Crosstown, especially since they haven't been successful when competing against the Bison.

"It's not very fun. At some point, we need to turn the corner and believe that we can compete with them. Wrestling hard from the start to the end. If we do that I can live with the results. When we don't do that, that's when corrections need to be made," said head coach Aaron Jensen.

"Last couple of years we've actually had some competitive duals, and if we strap hard and stay in it, you never know how it can come out," said senior wrestler Noah Danielson.

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.