CM Russell Wrestling Preparing for Crosstown

Crosstown wrestling is right around the corner between CM Russell high school and Great Falls high school. Rustlers head coach Aaron Jensen says his team hasn't won a Crosstown matchup in the eight years he's been coaching. He also says his team is competing hard, but he wants his wrestlers to focus on turning those close matches into wins. The Rustlers hope they can start the turnaround at Crosstown, especially since they haven't been successful when competing against the Bison.

"It's not very fun. At some point, we need to turn the corner and believe that we can compete with them. Wrestling hard from the start to the end. If we do that I can live with the results. When we don't do that, that's when corrections need to be made," said head coach Aaron Jensen.

"Last couple of years we've actually had some competitive duals, and if we strap hard and stay in it, you never know how it can come out," said senior wrestler Noah Danielson.