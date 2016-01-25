Box Elder Lady Bears Lead District 9-C Girls Hoops

The Box Elder Lady Bears are on a roll after winning their last two game against Chester-Joplin-Inverness and North Star. The girls team currently holds a perfect record at 11-0 overall and 9-0 in District 9-C conference play. Even though they're undefeated, they say their record isn't something they are really talking about or focusing on.

"We're just talking about doing the right things and playing hard defense and focus on the things that we can control. That's what the lady's do. They come out and work everyday. That's what we'll do. Continue to do the things that got us successful in the first place, which is playing hard defense and team basketball," said head coach Joel Rosette.

"It makes me feel pretty good knowing that we sacrificed a lot of time and work to put in practice. We just come out there and play our game. One game at a time," said senior Tyrah Gopher.