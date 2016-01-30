Carroll Men and Women Sweep UGF Argos Basketball - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Carroll Men and Women Sweep UGF Argos Basketball

Stephanie McDonagh scored 23 points and almost led the (25) Lady Argos to their second straight win over a ranked opponent. UGF came back from an 11 points deficit in the first and even held the lead with five minutes left in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hang on, losing to (10) Carroll College 72-67.

“Stephanie’s just doing nothing but improving and getting better and better every game.,” head coach Bill Himmelberg said. “Some things didn’t go our way at the end, but I thought tonight, after having a tough game against Northern on Thursday that we battled and fought and gave them everything they could handle.”

Early on the Lady Argos found themselves in a bit of trouble. Carroll’s guard Katie Estey scored 23 in the first half for the Fighting Saints and brought them out to a 26-15 leadwith just under nine minutes left in the half. As the second quarter continued, however, McDonagh, along with Whitney George and Morgan Grier, began to get UGF back in the game.

By the three-minute mark the game was tied at 32 but the hot shooting of Estey and her teammate Sara Chalich kept the Lady Argonauts from retaking the lead before the half.

“Estey, man, I can’t say enough about her. She was great tonight, but I knew we were going to make a run,” Himmelberg said. “I knew we could make baskets, we just had to fight through it.”

Estey scored just three points in the second half and UGF finally retook the lead off a layup from junior center Brice Henning with 6:52 left in the fourth quarter. The Saints went back up about a minute later and while the Lady Argos stayed within one score of Carroll for almost the rest of the game, they never pulled even afterwards.

“There were some turnovers right there at the end. I thought our fatigue from last night kind of carried over,” Himmelberg said. “Things that we wouldn’t normally do at the end of the game kind of hurt us.”

McDonagh led UGF in scoring with 23, hitting 10-17 from the field. She was one of three Lady Argos to score in double-digits along with junior Nneka Nnadi, who had 10, and junior center Whitney George, who had 12. George also led the team with seven rebounds.

The loss ends a four-game UGF win streak and breaks a tie between Carroll and Great Falls for second place in the Frontier Conference. With the loss the Lady Argos record stands at 15-7(6-3). They’ll face another ranked team in their next game, as they travel to (13) Lewis-Clark State College on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m.

University of Great Falls Sports Information

  Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

