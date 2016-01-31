Prep Basketball Highlights and Results, Saturday 1/30

BOYS BASKETBALL
Belt 69, Roy-Winifred 23
Bigfork 65, Missoula Loyola 50
Billings Senior 75, Billings Central 56
Billings Skyview 66, Laurel 63
Box Elder 63, Chinook 17
Bridger 62, Park City 48
Browning 65, Fairfield 57
Centerville 59, Winnett-Grass Range 38
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 76, Turner 40
Choteau 67, Jefferson (Boulder) 53
Colstrip 79, Lodge Grass 56
Columbus 53, Joliet 45
Conrad 66, Fort Benton 22
Cut Bank 76, Harlem 66
Deer Lodge 49, Anaconda 34
Dillon 54, Livingston 41
Fairview 61, Savage 41
Florence 70, Corvallis 63
Froid/Medicine Lake 46, Bainville 43
Gallatin Valley Christian 97, Foothills Christian 75
Gardiner 72, Harrison-Willow Creek 36
Glendive 43, Glasgow 27
Great Falls 52, Butte 39
Hamilton 57, Butte Central 40
Hardin 73, Sidney 66
Harlowton 69, Absarokee 38
Havre 55, Great Falls Russell 51
Hays-Lodgepole 62, North Star 61
Helena 50, Missoula Big Sky 48
Helena Capital 54, Missoula Sentinel 39
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 64, Geraldine/Highwood 37
Hot Springs 51, Victor 46
Huntley Project 54, Roundup 47
Jordan 47, Melstone 30
Lame Deer 53, Baker 50
Libby 67, Ronan 57
Malta 67, Wolf Point 37
Miles City 75, Lewistown (Fergus) 53
Missoula Hellgate 61, Kalispell Flathead 36
Mon-Dak 53, Culbertson 46
Northern Cheyenne 63, Broadus 56
Noxon 62, St. Regis 43
Phillipsburg 31, Drummond 21
Plentywood 56, Circle 33
Polson 54, Frenchtown 43
Power 60, Dutton-Brady 46
Reed Point-Rapelje 54, Custer-Hysham 23
Richey-Lambert 59, Brockton 39
Roberts 70, Fromberg 53
Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 71, Nashua 47
Simms 66, Valier 35
St. Ignatius 59, Eureka 38
Stanford-Geyser-Denton 64, Big Sandy 22
Stillwater Christian 60, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 50
Sunburst 76, Augusta 26
Terry 65, Wibaux 31
Thompson Falls 65, Troy 51
Townsend 54, Manhattan 52
Twin Bridges 61, White Sulphur Springs 43
Valley Christian 70, Darby 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Baker 72, Lame Deer 49
Belt 58, Roy-Winifred 33
Billings Central 53, Billings Senior 45
Box Elder 75, Chinook 54
Broadus 46, Northern Cheyenne 41
Broadview-Lavina 76, Plenty Coups 40
Butte Central 44, Hamilton 35
Cascade 57, Heart Butte 52
Centerville 50, Winnett-Grass Range 40
Choteau 68, Jefferson (Boulder) 46
Colstrip 74, Lodge Grass 27
Conrad 43, Fort Benton 40
Custer-Hysham 45, Reed Point-Rapelje 39
Darby 72, Valley Christian 26
Deer Lodge 49, Anaconda 34
Dillon 52, Livingston 36
Drummond 42, Phillipsburg 39, OT
Dutton-Brady 41, Power 22
Eureka 58, St. Ignatius 14
Fairfield 76, Browning 63
Frenchtown 49, Polson 41
Froid/Medicine Lake 47, Bainville 22
Fromberg 46, Roberts 45
Geraldine/Highwood 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 42
Glasgow 52, Glendive 48
Great Falls 76, Butte 35
Great Falls Russell 41, Havre 37
Hardin 51, Sidney 43
Harlem 63, Cut Bank 32
Harlowton 36, Absarokee 31
Harrison-Willow Creek 34, Gardiner 32
Helena 69, Missoula Big Sky 46
Joliet 55, Columbus 52
Jordan 37, Melstone 21
Laurel 58, Billings Skyview 46
Malta 63, Wolf Point 35
Manhattan 57, Townsend 54
Miles City 57, Lewistown (Fergus) 55
Missoula Hellgate 49, Kalispell Flathead 48
Missoula Loyola 67, Bigfork 59
Missoula Sentinel 52, Helena Capital 32
Mon-Dak 44, Culbertson 34
North Country 49, Nashua 18
Noxon 59, St. Regis 33
Park City 74, Bridger 35
Plentywood 45, Circle 35
Richey-Lambert 61, Brockton 19
Rocky Boy 45, Shelby 40
Ronan 53, Libby 50
Roundup 54, Huntley Project 20
Savage 47, Fairview 35
Stanford-Geyser-Denton 39, Big Sandy 24
Three Forks 60, Whitehall 13
Troy 49, Thompson Falls 35
Turner 49, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 42
Twin Bridges 49, White Sulphur Springs 33
Valier 60, Simms-Augusta 28
Victor 43, Hot Springs 26
Wibaux 58, Terry 23