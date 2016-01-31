Prep Basketball Highlights and Results, Saturday 1/30 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prep Basketball Highlights and Results, Saturday 1/30

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Belt 69, Roy-Winifred 23
    
Bigfork 65, Missoula Loyola 50
    
Billings Senior 75, Billings Central 56
    
Billings Skyview 66, Laurel 63
    
Box Elder 63, Chinook 17
    
Bridger 62, Park City 48
    
Browning 65, Fairfield 57
    
Centerville 59, Winnett-Grass Range 38
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 76, Turner 40
    
Choteau 67, Jefferson (Boulder) 53
    
Colstrip 79, Lodge Grass 56
    
Columbus 53, Joliet 45
    
Conrad 66, Fort Benton 22
    
Cut Bank 76, Harlem 66
    
Deer Lodge 49, Anaconda 34
    
Dillon 54, Livingston 41
    
Fairview 61, Savage 41
    
Florence 70, Corvallis 63
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 46, Bainville 43
    
Gallatin Valley Christian 97, Foothills Christian 75
    
Gardiner 72, Harrison-Willow Creek 36
    
Glendive 43, Glasgow 27
    
Great Falls 52, Butte 39
    
Hamilton 57, Butte Central 40
    
Hardin 73, Sidney 66
    
Harlowton 69, Absarokee 38
    
Havre 55, Great Falls Russell 51
    
Hays-Lodgepole 62, North Star 61
    
Helena 50, Missoula Big Sky 48
    
Helena Capital 54, Missoula Sentinel 39
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 64, Geraldine/Highwood 37
    
Hot Springs 51, Victor 46
    
Huntley Project 54, Roundup 47
    
Jordan 47, Melstone 30
    
Lame Deer 53, Baker 50
    
Libby 67, Ronan 57
    
Malta 67, Wolf Point 37
    
Miles City 75, Lewistown (Fergus) 53
    
Missoula Hellgate 61, Kalispell Flathead 36
    
Mon-Dak 53, Culbertson 46
    
Northern Cheyenne 63, Broadus 56
    
Noxon 62, St. Regis 43
    
Phillipsburg 31, Drummond 21
    
Plentywood 56, Circle 33
    
Polson 54, Frenchtown 43
    
Power 60, Dutton-Brady 46
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 54, Custer-Hysham 23
    
Richey-Lambert 59, Brockton 39
    
Roberts 70, Fromberg 53
    
Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 71, Nashua 47
    
Simms 66, Valier 35
    
St. Ignatius 59, Eureka 38
    
Stanford-Geyser-Denton 64, Big Sandy 22
    
Stillwater Christian 60, Bonners Ferry, Idaho 50
    
Sunburst 76, Augusta 26
    
Terry 65, Wibaux 31
    
Thompson Falls 65, Troy 51
    
Townsend 54, Manhattan 52
    
Twin Bridges 61, White Sulphur Springs 43
    
Valley Christian 70, Darby 43
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Baker 72, Lame Deer 49
    
Belt 58, Roy-Winifred 33
    
Billings Central 53, Billings Senior 45
    
Box Elder 75, Chinook 54
    
Broadus 46, Northern Cheyenne 41
    
Broadview-Lavina 76, Plenty Coups 40
    
Butte Central 44, Hamilton 35
    
Cascade 57, Heart Butte 52
    
Centerville 50, Winnett-Grass Range 40
    
Choteau 68, Jefferson (Boulder) 46
    
Colstrip 74, Lodge Grass 27
    
Conrad 43, Fort Benton 40
    
Custer-Hysham 45, Reed Point-Rapelje 39
    
Darby 72, Valley Christian 26
    
Deer Lodge 49, Anaconda 34
    
Dillon 52, Livingston 36
    
Drummond 42, Phillipsburg 39, OT
    
Dutton-Brady 41, Power 22
    
Eureka 58, St. Ignatius 14
    
Fairfield 76, Browning 63
    
Frenchtown 49, Polson 41
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 47, Bainville 22
    
Fromberg 46, Roberts 45
    
Geraldine/Highwood 55, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 42
    
Glasgow 52, Glendive 48
    
Great Falls 76, Butte 35
    
Great Falls Russell 41, Havre 37
    
Hardin 51, Sidney 43
    
Harlem 63, Cut Bank 32
    
Harlowton 36, Absarokee 31
    
Harrison-Willow Creek 34, Gardiner 32
    
Helena 69, Missoula Big Sky 46
    
Joliet 55, Columbus 52
    
Jordan 37, Melstone 21
    
Laurel 58, Billings Skyview 46
    
Malta 63, Wolf Point 35
    
Manhattan 57, Townsend 54
    
Miles City 57, Lewistown (Fergus) 55
    
Missoula Hellgate 49, Kalispell Flathead 48
    
Missoula Loyola 67, Bigfork 59
    
Missoula Sentinel 52, Helena Capital 32
    
Mon-Dak 44, Culbertson 34
    
North Country 49, Nashua 18
    
Noxon 59, St. Regis 33
    
Park City 74, Bridger 35
    
Plentywood 45, Circle 35
    
Richey-Lambert 61, Brockton 19
    
Rocky Boy 45, Shelby 40
    
Ronan 53, Libby 50
    
Roundup 54, Huntley Project 20
    
Savage 47, Fairview 35
    
Stanford-Geyser-Denton 39, Big Sandy 24
    
Three Forks 60, Whitehall 13
    
Troy 49, Thompson Falls 35
    
Turner 49, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 42
    
Twin Bridges 49, White Sulphur Springs 33
    
Valier 60, Simms-Augusta 28
    
Victor 43, Hot Springs 26
    
Wibaux 58, Terry 23

