Bobcats Induct New Members to MSU Hall of Fame

Six of the greatest student-athletes in Montana State history and teams that accounted for four Big Sky Championships earn Bobcat Athletics’ highest honor on January 29 when each are inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame.

Friday’s individual inductees: Travis Lulay and Jeff Bolton, football; Christy (Otte) Stergar and Carrie (Damschen) Krepps, women’s track and field; Nico Harrison, men’s basketball; and Isabel (Stubbs) Georgian, women’s basketball. This year’s class accounts for a national player of the year award, four All-America awards, six national all-academic honors, a dozen Big Sky individual championships, five conference MVP honors, and many All-Big Sky awards.

Friday evening carries a strong track and field flavor. Two of the top student-athletes in the history of the MSU women’s program and an indoor championship team all earn induction. Otte, originally from Billings Central, was an All-America in 1998 while winning 10 Big Sky sprint championships. She was also a three-time national all-academic choice. Krepps, from Helena, won a pair of Big Sky Championships and helped spur the 2001 indoor team to a dramatic Big Sky Championship in Worthington Arena. That team will be inducted Friday, as well.

Lulay, an Aumsville, Ore., product, finished his career second in Big Sky Conference history in total yards, and led MSU to three Big Sky Championships from 2002-05. He remains one of the iconic players in Bobcat history. The man who both protected and paved the way for Lulay during most of his career, Jeff Bolton, originally from Hailey, Idaho, became the first MSU football player to win a national individual honor by landing the Dave Rimington Award as the top center in the FCS .

Originally from Portland, Harrison transferred to MSU from West Point. In his three seasons he surpassed the 1,000-point mark, earned First Team All-Big Sky honors three times, and was named CoSIDA Academic All-America. Isabel Stubbs, a native Australian, led the Bobcat women’s team to the 2002-03 league title, earning Big Sky MVP honors along the way. The 1964-65-66 Bobcat wrestling dynasty, which won Big Sky titles each season as well as a long string of dual matches.

Montana State Sports Information