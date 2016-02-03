Four C.M. Russell Football Players Sign Letters of Intent on Signing Day

There's nothing but excitement as four Rustlers football players have signed to become official collegiate athletes.

"I'm so excited. Such a great honor," said Karl Tucker II.

Noah Danielson is going to Western, Dylan Sanderfur to Montana Tech, Karl Tucker II to Montana State and Andrew Grinde to Yale.

"I just want to thank so many people. Coach Lowry. Coach Sislo. Travis Crawford was a big part of it too. Thank you for you for this great opportunity. Open so many doors for me, and they've really been a part of it," said Tucker.

"Thank God that he did choose something close so that we do have the opportunity to see him," said Karl's mother Andrea Tucker.

"Very relieved because one it's paid for. I don't have to carry that burden. Very very proud of him," said Karl's father Karl Tucker.

After some coaching changes at MSU with the hiring of Jeff Choate, Karl was hoping for the best.

"I was a little scared at first if they were going to keep my scholarship and all of that. I was definitely contemplating on what I was going to do. They came down before Christmas break. Coach Choate is a wonderful energetic guy and he's really fired up and he's going to do great," said Tucker.

Andrew Grinde says it's a dream come true to sign with Yale.

"Ever since I was sixth grade, I've wanted to be a college football player. I'm going to the best school in the nation. I couldn't be happier," said Andrew Grinde.

"I'm proud of the kids to move on and see what they can do," said Rustlers head football coach Gary Lowry.

These guys hope to make the Rustlers community proud.

Montana State starts their 2016 football season on the road against Idaho on September 1, 2016. Yale University opens its football season at home against Colgate on September 17, 2016.