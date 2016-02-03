Four C.M. Russell Football Players Sign Letters of Intent on Sig - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Four C.M. Russell Football Players Sign Letters of Intent on Signing Day

Posted: Updated:

There's nothing but excitement as four Rustlers football players have signed to become official collegiate athletes.

"I'm so excited. Such a great honor," said Karl Tucker II.

Noah Danielson is going to Western, Dylan Sanderfur to Montana Tech, Karl Tucker II to Montana State and Andrew Grinde to Yale.

"I just want to thank so many people. Coach Lowry. Coach Sislo. Travis Crawford was a big part of it too. Thank you for you for this great opportunity. Open so many doors for me, and they've really been a part of it," said Tucker.

"Thank God that he did choose something close so that we do have the opportunity to see him," said Karl's mother Andrea Tucker.

"Very relieved because one it's paid for. I don't have to carry that burden. Very very proud of him," said Karl's father Karl Tucker.

After some coaching changes at MSU with the hiring of Jeff Choate, Karl was hoping for the best.

"I was a little scared at first if they were going to keep my scholarship and all of that. I was definitely contemplating on what I was going to do. They came down before Christmas break. Coach Choate is a wonderful energetic guy and he's really fired up and he's going to do great," said Tucker.

Andrew Grinde says it's a dream come true to sign with Yale.

"Ever since I was sixth grade, I've wanted to be a college football player. I'm going to the best school in the nation. I couldn't be happier," said Andrew Grinde.

"I'm proud of the kids to move on and see what they can do," said Rustlers head football coach Gary Lowry.

These guys hope to make the Rustlers community proud. 

Montana State starts their 2016 football season on the road against Idaho on September 1, 2016. Yale University opens its football season at home against Colgate on September 17, 2016. 

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.