UGF Argos Wrestling Defeat Embry Riddle on Senior Night

It was only the second match of the night but even in the moment the outcome was looking less than ideal for UGF. The team’s top wrestler, Luke Schlosser, had already been upset by major decision at 125 and now Jared Berlinger was down 11-1 at 133. Then something clicked in the senior as he won two reversals and a near fall before pinning his opponent (15) Jacob Gardiner at 5:50. The win totally turned around the match for UGF and they went on to defeat (RV) Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 24-16.

“We don’t win the dual if Jared doesn’t get that win. That’s a nine point swing and if that doesn’t happen we’re in a big hole,” head coach Caleb Schaeffer said. “It was a must.”

Berlinger was one of five seniors to win on senior night, accounting for five of the team’s six individual match victories. Two of those victories came by fall, with the other being Taylor Vaughn at 197.

Vaughn was dominant in his match, racking up 15 points before pinning his opponent at 6:39. The six points sealed the win for UGF and also gave Vaughn his 95th career win.

While Berlinger’s win was probably the most important to the dual’s over outcome, the most important match on an individual level was most likely Kyle Leir’s at 149. Wrestling in his first match coming back from an injury, Leir faced up against Embry-Riddle’s Anton King who knocked Leir out of the NAIA National Championship Tournament last spring.

The senior started off strong, showing no signs of rust and earning two early takedowns in the first period. The match evened out a bit from their but an escape in the third period gave him a 6-5 decision win.

“That shows you exactly what type of kid he is,” Schaeffer said. “He looked unbelievable. He wrestled outstandingly.”

The Argos also received two wins from seniors who don’t always start in the team’s duals. First was Francisco Rueda at 174, who earned four takedowns on the way to an 11-6 decision. Right after him was Michael Ayala, who won also earned four takedowns in a 9-3 decision victory.

The dual marks the last home event, and the second to last regular season event, for the Argos before the NAIA Western Regionals on Feb. 19. Their final event of the year will be on Feb. 10 in a rematch against (2) MSU-Northern, who UGF lost to by criteria in November.

