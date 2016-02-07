Prep Basketball Highlights and Results, Saturday 2/6 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prep Basketball Highlights and Results, Saturday 2/6

Posted: Updated:


BOYS BASKETBALL    
Anaconda 75, St. Ignatius 36
    
Arlee 89, Noxon 20
    
Bainville 66, Circle 53
    
Belt 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 28
    
Big Timber 70, Jefferson (Boulder) 57
    
Billings Skyview 61, Great Falls Russell 50
    
Box Elder 92, Big Sandy 27
    
Broadview-Lavina 58, Park City 44
    
Brockton 60, Froid/Medicine Lake 37
    
Browning 61, Conrad 57
    
Butte 62, Billings Senior 55
    
Centerville 86, Roy-Winifred 63
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 81, North Star 53
    
Chinook 70, Turner 27
    
Colstrip 73, Lame Deer 53
    
Corvallis 41, Whitefish 23
    
Culbertson 61, Savage 60
    
Custer-Hysham 56, Absarokee 48
    
Darby 44, Drummond 34
    
Dillon 69, Butte Central 45
    
Fairview 49, Mon-Dak 43
    
Frazer 86, Nashua 66
    
Great Falls 59, Billings West 57
    
Hamilton 48, Frenchtown 36
    
Harlowton 60, Bridger 55
    
Harrison-Willow Creek 65, Sheridan 39
    
Helena 42, Kalispell Glacier 35
    
Huntley Project 65, Lodge Grass 64
    
Kalispell Flathead 58, Helena Capital 57, OT
    
Malta 66, Roundup 64
    
Melstone 24, Winnett-Grass Range 23
    
Miles City 63, Billings Central 54
    
Missoula Loyola 66, Libby 58
    
Phillipsburg 53, Charlo 49
    
Plains 69, Hot Springs 67
    
Plenty Coups 93, Roberts 50
    
Polson 79, Columbia Falls 35
    
Power 77, Heart Butte 64
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 66, Fromberg 49
    
Richey-Lambert 52, Plentywood 33
    
Ronan 60, Troy 42
    
Scobey-Opheim 52, Wolf Point 40
    
Seeley-Swan 73, Lincoln 35
    
Shepherd 53, Red Lodge 40
    
Sidney 45, Glendive 40
    
Sunburst 77, Great Falls Central 61
    
Terry 77, Northern Cheyenne 69
    
Townsend 56, Three Forks 33
    
Valier 51, Augusta 37
    
Valley Christian 53, Victor 29
    
White Sulphur Springs 69, Lone Peak 61
    
Wibaux 54, Ekalaka 38
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Anaconda 51, St. Ignatius 21
    
Arlee 45, Noxon 28
    
Belt 47, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 30
    
Big Timber 38, Jefferson (Boulder) 31
    
Billings Central 52, Miles City 40
    
Billings Senior 65, Butte 25
    
Billings West 51, Great Falls 50
    
Box Elder 81, Big Sandy 11
    
Broadview-Lavina 53, Park City 41
    
Browning 53, Conrad 22
    
Butte Central 50, Dillon 41
    
Charlo 42, Phillipsburg 37
    
Chinook 44, Turner 21
    
Choteau 43, Rocky Boy 37
    
Circle 61, Bainville 41
    
Colstrip 73, Lame Deer 27
    
Columbia Falls 77, Polson 37
    
Corvallis 41, Whitefish 23
    
Cut Bank 54, Shelby 40
    
Drummond 48, Darby 26
    
Dutton-Brady 53, Simms-Augusta 41
    
Eureka 61, Thompson Falls 42
    
Frazer 58, Nashua 53
    
Frenchtown 32, Hamilton 19
    
Great Falls Central 77, Sunburst 46
    
Great Falls Russell 59, Billings Skyview 53
    
Harlowton 36, Bridger 29
    
Harrison-Willow Creek 51, Sheridan 18
    
Heart Butte 51, Power 43
    
Helena Capital 57, Kalispell Flathead 51
    
Kalispell Glacier 58, Helena 46
    
Lone Peak 47, White Sulphur Springs 33
    
Malta 44, Roundup 23
    
Missoula Loyola 58, Libby 46
    
North Star 41, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 40
    
Plains 61, Hot Springs 17
    
Plenty Coups 52, Roberts 49
    
Plentywood 66, Richey-Lambert 54
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 64, Fromberg 35
    
Ronan 44, Troy 38
    
Seeley-Swan 53, Lincoln 3
    
Shepherd 58, Red Lodge 50
    
Three Forks 61, Townsend 55
    
Twin Bridges 47, West Yellowstone 17
    
Victor 37, Valley Christian 30
    
Wibaux 66, Ekalaka 33
    
Winnett-Grass Range 45, Melstone 20
    
Wolf Point 51, Scobey-Opheim 41

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.