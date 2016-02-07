UGF Women Defeat Montana Tech; UGF Men Fall Montana Tech

Women's Basketball Recap:

The Lady Argo offense was rolling against Montana Tech, finishing with five scorers in double-digits and the season’s highest point total on their way to an 89-75 victory.

Scoring was abundant from opening tip and while both teams shot a good percentage in the first ten minutes, the Lady Argos, at times, couldn’t miss. That shooting continued in the second half, as UGF went into the locker room having hit six of nine 3-point attempts and making 54 percent from the field.

Of the Lady Argos 49 first half points, 21 were scored by senior guard Erin Legel. She proved why she was named a Pre-Season All-American with efficient scoring from both inside and outside the 3-point arch.

“She had a great night, tonight and really led our offensive,” head coach Bill Himmelberg said of Legel. “She was just outstanding.”

Legel’s efforts led the Lady Argos to a 16 point lead heading on the locker rooms at the half. That lead didn’t seem safe, however, early in the third quarter. A barrage of made 3-pointers from the Orediggers closed the gap to five after four minutes of second half play. UGF fought back though, getting to the free-throw line with regularity and receiving big minutes off the bench from sophomore Molly Herron.

Herron was part of a great overall effort from UGF bench players throughout the night. She combined with senior point guard Elyce Donaldson, and junior forward Kalani Ulafale for 21 bench points for team that often relies on its starters for the bulk of its scoring.

“Molly played great for us the other night against LC State and she did the same tonight as did Elyce,” Himmelberg said. “We knew we were going to need out bench more as we got deeper into conference play and they have really stepped up in the last few weeks.”

As the bench continued to contribute, and the starters continued to convert from long range, the UGF lead sprung back up to 16 early in the fourth quarter. While it would ebb and flow from there, the team finished out strong for a 14 point win.

“It’s easy to have a letdown after we played LC tough two nights ago and fall into the trap game, but I didn’t think our girls did that,” Himmelberg said. “I think we’ve continued to get better every time we come out.”

Legel finished as the team’s leading scorer with 28 points off of eight of 12 shooting, including four of six from three. She also led the team with three assists and added four rebounds and three steals to her total.

The next highest scorer for UGF was forward Nneka Nnadi, who scored less than a point below her Frontier Conference leading average of 16.64 ppg. Donaldson scored a new career high, with an 11 point effort that needed only four shot attempts to be reached. The team’s other two double-digit scorers were sophomore Stephanie McDonagh with 12, and junior Morgan Grier with 10.

Overall the team finished with shooting percentage of 51 from the floor and a blistering 72 percent from three.

With the win, the Lady Argos remain tied for third place in the Frontier Conference with a record of 16-8(7-5). Their next test will be a road game against Rocky Mountain College on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Men's Basketball Recap:

Senior center Danny Arcau finished with a career high in points and offensive rebounds, playing the best game of his four-year career in a 62-53 Argo loss to Montana Tech. UGF played a stifling defensive first half but fell victim to an Oredigger squad that caught fire in the second.

Points were at a premium in the first the twenty minutes, as both sides struggled to make baskets. UGF did have one hot-hand, however, as Arcau found a rhythm that seemed to escape everyone else on the court. The Spanish native scored 10 of the team's 22 first half points.

Thanks in part to Arcau the Argos shot 32 percent from the field in the first half, which, although below average, was significantly better than the 18 percent they held the Orediggers to. Not only did UGF limit Tech to just six made field goals in the first half, they also held the team to just nine percent shooting from long range.

The second half started well for UGF, with Arcau scoring eight points on four Argo possessions before a made two from junior Malik Barnes pushed the teams lead to six after five minutes of play. That lead was the biggest of the game for UGF but it soon dissipated.

In the following five minutes, a pair of Oredigger threes, along with a few other baskets, led to an 11-point swing in favor of Tech. While UGF’s offense picked up from there in terms of points, so did their opponents and the Argos never reclaimed the lead.

Arcau finished with a career high of 26 points, which led all scorers and made him the only Argo to score ten or more. He also set a new career high with five offensive boards on his way to a team leading seven rebounds. The next highest scorer for UGF was Barnes, who finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The loss drops the Argo’s record to below .500 for the first time this season, 10-11 (3-9). They will look to even their record with a road trip to Rocky Mountain College on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

University of Great Falls Sports Information