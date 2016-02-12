UGF Argo Men's Hoops Fall to Rocky Mountain

The second half play of Michael Harris and Jarred Burr got the Argos within ten late in the game but the sharpshooting of Rocky Mountain College was too much to overcome, as UGF lost to RMC 87-74.

The Battlin’ Bears hit ten 3-pointers in the first half and despite a decent shooting half from UGF took a 20-point lead at the half.

The second half was a different story, as redshirt freshman Michael Harris became the hot hand. As the half went on, Harris could get the ball in his hands too much as he hit six of eight 3-point attempts to bring UGF back into the game.

Freshman point guard Jarred Burr also gave the Argonauts an unexpected boost. Burr, who started the 2015-16 season as a member of UGF’s junior varsity team almost finished with a double-double, posting career highs with nine points, eight rounds, and five assists (many of which resulted in Harris threes).

The combination of the two guards, along with an effective Argo press, helped the team close what was once a 22-point gap to just ten with two and a half minutes left. On the next possession, the UGF defense forced Rocky into a contested 3-point field goal in an attempt to beat the shot clock. The shot missed, but RMC grabbed the offensive rebound and hit its 13th and final three of the game to seal the UGF defeat.

Harris finished the game with 18 points, a career high, which led UGF in scoring. He also finished with two assists and two steals. Three other Argos scored in double-digits. Senior center Daniel Arcau and junior forward John Makkar both finished with 11, while sophomore forward Sigman Farmer III grabbed a double-double with ten points and 13 rebounds.

The loss is the fifth straight for UGF and brings their record to 10-12 (3-10). They will look to end that streak as they travel to Montana Western on Saturday, Feb. 13 for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.

University of Great Falls Sports Information