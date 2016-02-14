Crosstown Girls Hoops and Prep Basketball Highlights and Results - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Crosstown Girls Hoops and Prep Basketball Highlights and Results, 2/13

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Big Timber 83, Livingston 75
    
Billings Central 62, Sidney 53
    
Billings Senior 81, Miles City 77
    
Bozeman 77, Billings Skyview 70, OT
    
Butte Central 61, Corvallis 53
    
Chinook 54, Fort Benton 32
    
Choteau 83, Cut Bank 67
    
Deer Lodge 50, Drummond 45
    
Dillon 61, Hamilton 42
    
Ennis 52, Gardiner 35
    
Hardin 88, Lodge Grass 58
    
Harlem 74, Poplar 62
    
Harlowton 52, Custer-Hysham 41
    
Havre 69, Rocky Boy 45
    
Joliet 56, Red Lodge 44
    
Kalispell Glacier 53, Missoula Sentinel 38
    
Laurel 43, Glendive 32
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 66, Browning 49
    
Lincoln 58, Phillipsburg 57
    
Lone Peak 71, Lima 38
    
Missoula Big Sky 53, Kalispell Flathead 28
    
Mon-Dak 61, Circle 36
    
Park City 65, Fromberg 49
    
Plenty Coups 81, Absarokee 35
    
Polson 54, Libby 48
    
Power 65, Augusta 28
    
Reed Point-Rapelje 44, Broadview-Lavina 40
    
Savage 49, Richey-Lambert 46
    
Shepherd 72, Colstrip 70
    
Shields Valley 73, Harrison-Willow Creek 42
    
St. Labre 61, Baker 52
    
Stanford-Geyser-Denton 70, Centerville 47
    
Terry 68, Ekalaka 44
    
Troy 62, St. Ignatius 52
    
Victor 50, Seeley-Swan 40
    
White Sulphur Springs 65, West Yellowstone 41
    
Whitefish 48, Columbia Falls 45
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Absarokee 62, Plenty Coups 17
    
Arlee 52, Charlo 32
    
Billings Central 62, Sidney 31
    
Billings Senior 63, Miles City 56
    
Box Elder 69, Hays-Lodgepole 20
    
Bozeman 77, Billings Skyview 56
    
Broadview-Lavina 72, Reed Point-Rapelje 30
    
Browning 65, Lewistown (Fergus) 41
    
Butte Central 69, Corvallis 35
    
Centerville 48, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 21
    
Chinook 50, Fort Benton 29
    
Choteau 61, Cut Bank 55
    
Circle 69, Mon-Dak 52
    
Columbia Falls 79, Whitefish 35
    
Deer Lodge 35, Drummond 27
    
Dillon 48, Hamilton 39
    
Dutton-Brady 47, Cascade 36
    
Ekalaka 48, Terry 29
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 49, Culbertson 32
    
Harlem 53, Poplar 48
    
Harlowton 52, Custer-Hysham 22
    
Havre 51, Rocky Boy 46
    
Helena 42, Helena Capital 36
    
Laurel 30, Glendive 23
    
Livingston 49, Big Timber 33
    
Lone Peak 45, Lima 22
    
Malta 63, Shelby 31
    
Missoula Big Sky 35, Kalispell Flathead 33
    
Missoula Loyola 50, Anaconda 47
    
Missoula Sentinel 51, Kalispell Glacier 39
    
Park City 73, Fromberg 33
    
Phillipsburg 43, Lincoln 16
    
Polson 42, Libby 38
    
Red Lodge 48, Joliet 36
    
Richey-Lambert 39, Savage 29
    
Seeley-Swan 58, Victor 14
    
Shepherd 58, Colstrip 47
    
Simms-Augusta 50, Sunburst 46, OT
    
St. Labre 86, Baker 59
    
St. Regis 50, Hot Springs 31
    
Three Forks 65, Columbus 42
    
Townsend 45, Jefferson (Boulder) 40
    
Troy 58, St. Ignatius 34
    
Twin Bridges 56, Sheridan 21
    
White Sulphur Springs 65, West Yellowstone 47

