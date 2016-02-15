2/15 Senior Standout: Box Elder's Brandon The Boy

"I can't take a day off because like the goals I want and the dreams I have I can't rest," said Brandon The Boy.

Box Elder senior Brandon The Boy takes those very spoken words to the heart.

"My dream is to make it is a far as basketball will take me. I just got high hopes for myself. I work hard at everything. You can't have a dream and not work for it," said Brandon The Boy.

It's that same kind of determination he applies when he's out on the court.

During his sophomore year, the Bears won a Class C State basketball title in 2014 and Box Elder was undefeated at 26-0.

"Legendary season. It just made me want to get another championship after winning the first one," said Brandon The Boy.



While Brandon The Boy is making big plays on the basketball court, he has one fan watching from up above.

"I know my brother has the best seat in the house every time when we go in the gym," said Brandon The Boy.

Last month, his oldest brother Charlie The Boy passed away, and he says he can feel his spirit when he's playing.

"I can feel him and it's a good feeling, just feel like a guardian angel. I hope that I'm making him proud," said Brandon The Boy.



Bears head basketball coach Jeremy MacDonald says he's proud of how hard he works.

"He tells me he doesn't take any days off. I'm like take a break. Take a rest today. I don't take any days coach. Just to see the commitment and the dedication from a kid like that and to see it pay off. It's pretty fun to watch," said MacDonald.

Brandon The Boy was also a quarterback for the Box Elder football team, leading the Bears to its first Class C 6-Man State championship game in over twenty years. Despite losing the title game to Denton/Geyser/Stanford, he says it was the experience he cherishes the most.

"Glad I left something behind on the football field. Little did people know that me and my boys always playing football together, and always kind of had big dreams of it and never really expected it. I'm glad it worked out for us like that," said Brandon The Boy.

"He's just a natural leader for us. He puts a lot of work in. Plus he has a lot of support. He's a good friend. He's a really good person to be around, and I wouldn't trade him for anything," said Jerrod Four Colors.

Brandon The Boy wouldn't change his work ethic to keep him from catching his dreams .

"I know they will come true, I just have to keep working hard," said Brandon The Boy.