Great Falls Central Catholic Lady Mustangs Prepare for District Tournament

The Great Falls Central Catholic girls basketball team had a successful regular season ending at 15-1 overall and 14-0 in conference. The Lady Mustangs hard work has given them the number one seed in the District 10-C basketball tourney. Head coach Angie Dowson says her team is working on improving their man to man defense, as well as, reading their opponents defense when playing on offense. Great Falls Central Catholic wants to make sure they play as a team when they take on Power high school on Thursday.



"Well, We just cant think its going to be an easy game. We got to come out confident not cocky for sure. To win the game, I think we have to play how we play. Got to play as a team and stick together," said sophomore Bryn Anderson.

"Really proud of them. They're excited. They're ready for tournament. It's going to be fun. Really looking forward to it," said head coach Angie Dowson.

"I think we work particularly well as a team for sure. We click. We do so well together. We know where we are on the court. It helps so much to know where each other are. It's a great advantage," said Anderson.