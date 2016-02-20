Prep Basketball Scores and Highlights from Saturday, 2/20 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prep Basketball Scores and Highlights from Saturday, 2/20

NORTHERN C DIVISION BRACKET:

Northern C Divisional Bracket

BOYS BASKETBALL:

    

Billings West 52, Butte 41
    
Bozeman 70, Great Falls Russell 62
    
Browning 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 54
    
Dillon 80, Corvallis 42
    
Glendive 40, Sidney 25
    
Great Falls 68, Billings Senior 60
    
Helena Capital 52, Kalispell Glacier 50, OT
    
Kalispell Flathead 67, Helena 62
    
Miles City 74, Hardin 70
    
Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 46
    
District 1B at Shelby
Loser Out    
Conrad 63, Rocky Boy 58
    
Shelby 80, Cut Bank 69
    
Championship    
Choteau 71, Fairfield 54
    
District 2B at Glasgow
Consolation Final    
Harlem 56, Glasgow 50
    
Championship    
Poplar 75, Malta 69
    
District 3B at Colstrip
Consolation Final    
Baker 47, Lodge Grass 45
    
Championship    
Colstrip 59, St. Labre 56
    
District 4B at Columbus
Loser Out    
Columbus 43, Red Lodge 37
    
Joliet 63, Huntley Project 60
    
Consolation Final    
Columbus 52, Joliet 43
    
Championship    
Shepherd 56, Roundup 34
    
District 5B at Belgrade
Loser Out    
Manhattan 41, Three Forks 31
    
Townsend 66, Whitehall 59
    
Consolation Final    
Townsend 50, Manhattan 36
    
Championship    
Jefferson (Boulder) 70, Big Timber 51
    
District 6B at Anaconda
Loser Out    
Deer Lodge 55, St. Ignatius 43
    
Missoula Loyola 73, Ronan 59
    
Consolation Final    
Missoula Loyola 60, Deer Lodge 49
    
Championship    
Florence 70, Anaconda 60
    
District 7B
Consolation Final    
Libby 63, Troy 39
    
Championship    
Bigfork 50, Thompson Falls 37
    
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out    
Culbertson 90, Savage 65
    
Richey-Lambert 53, Plentywood 38
    
Championship    
Mon-Dak 56, Fairview 52
    
District 3C at Malta
Consolation Final    
Lustre Christian 57, North Country 44
    
Championship    
Scobey 67, Frazer 49
    
District 4C at Miles City
Consolation Final    
Wibaux 53, Jordan 46
    
Championship    
Northern Cheyenne 66, Terry 56
    
District 6C at Huntley Project
Consolation Final    
Park City 39, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
    
Championship    
Broadview-Lavina 75, Plenty Coups 66
    
District 8C at Great Falls
Loser Out    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 69, Roy-Winifred 34
    
Winnet-Grass Range 53, Centerville 43
    
Consolation Final    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48, Winnet-Grass Range 32
    
Championship    
Belt 53, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 36
    
District 11-12C at Manhattan Christian
Loser Out    
Shields Valley 52, Twin Bridges 42
    
White Sulphur Springs 56, Gardiner 47
    
Championship    
Ennis 73, Manhattan Christian 67
    
District 13C at Hamilton
Consolation Final    
Darby 44, Drummond 39, OT
    
Championship    
Valley Christian 66, Seeley-Swan 33
    
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out    
Charlo 63, Two Eagle River 31
    
Consolation Final    
Hot Springs 62, Charlo 52
    
Championship    
Arlee 74, Plains 54
 

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

    
Billings Senior 64, Great Falls 53
    
Billings West 54, Butte 28
    
Bozeman 66, Great Falls Russell 36
    
Dillon 52, Corvallis 34
    
Helena 63, Kalispell Flathead 41
    
Helena Capital 56, Kalispell Glacier 32
    
Livingston 55, Belgrade 42
    
Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 46
    
Plenty Coups 53, Froid/Medicine Lake 31
    
District 1B at Shelby
Loser Out    
Rocky Boy 61, Conrad 50
    
Shelby 48, Cut Bank 46
    
Consolation Final    
Rocky Boy 47, Shelby 31
    
Championship    
Fairfield 55, Choteau 42
    
District 2B at Glasgow
Consolation Final    
Harlem 48, Wolf Point 46
    
Championship    
Malta 47, Glasgow 26
    
District 3B at Colstrip
Consolation Final    
Baker 37, Colstrip 34
    
Championship    
Forsyth 66, St. Labre 62, 2OT
    
District 4B at Columbus
Loser Out    
Joliet 51, Huntley Project 44
    
Roundup 48, Columbus 29
    
Consolation Final    
Roundup 42, Joliet 32
    
Championship    
Shepherd 62, Red Lodge 35
    
District 5B at Belgrade
Loser Out    
Big Timber 51, Whitehall 30
    
Consolation Final    
Big Timber 46, Three Forks 31
    
Championship    
Townsend 66, Manhattan 57
    
District 6B at Anaconda
Loser Out    
Deer Lodge 53, St. Ignatius 31
    
Missoula Loyola 59, Anaconda 57, OT
    
Consolation Final    
Deer Lodge 52, Missoula Loyola 46
    
Championship    
Ronan 64, Florence 51
    
District 7B
Consolation Final    
Troy 32, Eureka 31
    
Championship    
Bigfork 47, Libby 37
    
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out    
Circle 54, Richey-Lambert 44
    
Mon-Dak 60, Savage 54
    
Championship    
Plentywood 53, Froid/Medicine Lake 31
    
District 3C at Malta
Consolation Final    
Lustre Christian 43, Dodson 29
    
Championship    
North Country 53, Scobey 32
    
District 4C at Miles City
Loser Out    
Jordan 48, Ekalaka 36
    
Northern Cheyenne 39, Melstone 33
    
Consolation Final    
Jordan 42, Northern Cheyenne 33
    
Championship    
Broadus 51, Wibaux 48
    
District 6C at Huntley Project
Loser Out    
Absarokee 56, Bridger 43
    
Harlowton 48, Custer-Hysham 34
    
Championship    
Broadview-Lavina 56, Park City 36
    
District 8C at Great Falls
Loser Out    
Geraldine/Highwood 41, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 34
    
Roy-Winifred 50, Winnet-Grass Range 38
    
Consolation Final    
Roy-Winifred 49, Geraldine/Highwood 40
    
Championship    
Belt 61, Centerville 52
    
District 9C at Havre
Loser Out    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 44, Fort Benton 41
    
North Star 46, Turner 34
    
Consolation Final    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49, North Star 43
    
Championship    
Box Elder 72, Chinook 61
    
District 10C at Conrad
Loser Out    
Cascade 38, Sunburst 36
    
Valier 50, Simms-Augusta 38
    
Consolation Final    
Valier 30, Cascade 28
    
Championship    
Great Falls Central 49, Dutton-Brady 43
    
District 11-12C at Manhattan Christian
Loser Out    
Ennis 54, Shields Valley 49
    
White Sulphur Springs 42, Harrison-Willow Creek 36
    
Championship    
Manhattan Christian 38, Twin Bridges 35
    
District 13C at Hamilton
Loser Out    
Clark Fork 56, Victor 29
    
Phillipsburg 49, Darby 26
    
Consolation Final    
Phillipsburg 46, Clark Fork 35
    
Championship    
Seeley-Swan 38, Drummond 21
    
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out    
St. Regis 59, Two Eagle River 41
    
Consolation Final    
Charlo 35, St. Regis 25
    
Championship    
Plains 38, Arlee 30
 

