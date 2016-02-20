Prep Basketball Scores and Highlights from Saturday, 2/20

NORTHERN C DIVISION BRACKET:
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Billings West 52, Butte 41
Bozeman 70, Great Falls Russell 62
Browning 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 54
Dillon 80, Corvallis 42
Glendive 40, Sidney 25
Great Falls 68, Billings Senior 60
Helena Capital 52, Kalispell Glacier 50, OT
Kalispell Flathead 67, Helena 62
Miles City 74, Hardin 70
Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 46
District 1B at Shelby
Loser Out
Conrad 63, Rocky Boy 58
Shelby 80, Cut Bank 69
Championship
Choteau 71, Fairfield 54
District 2B at Glasgow
Consolation Final
Harlem 56, Glasgow 50
Championship
Poplar 75, Malta 69
District 3B at Colstrip
Consolation Final
Baker 47, Lodge Grass 45
Championship
Colstrip 59, St. Labre 56
District 4B at Columbus
Loser Out
Columbus 43, Red Lodge 37
Joliet 63, Huntley Project 60
Consolation Final
Columbus 52, Joliet 43
Championship
Shepherd 56, Roundup 34
District 5B at Belgrade
Loser Out
Manhattan 41, Three Forks 31
Townsend 66, Whitehall 59
Consolation Final
Townsend 50, Manhattan 36
Championship
Jefferson (Boulder) 70, Big Timber 51
District 6B at Anaconda
Loser Out
Deer Lodge 55, St. Ignatius 43
Missoula Loyola 73, Ronan 59
Consolation Final
Missoula Loyola 60, Deer Lodge 49
Championship
Florence 70, Anaconda 60
District 7B
Consolation Final
Libby 63, Troy 39
Championship
Bigfork 50, Thompson Falls 37
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out
Culbertson 90, Savage 65
Richey-Lambert 53, Plentywood 38
Championship
Mon-Dak 56, Fairview 52
District 3C at Malta
Consolation Final
Lustre Christian 57, North Country 44
Championship
Scobey 67, Frazer 49
District 4C at Miles City
Consolation Final
Wibaux 53, Jordan 46
Championship
Northern Cheyenne 66, Terry 56
District 6C at Huntley Project
Consolation Final
Park City 39, Reed Point-Rapelje 25
Championship
Broadview-Lavina 75, Plenty Coups 66
District 8C at Great Falls
Loser Out
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 69, Roy-Winifred 34
Winnet-Grass Range 53, Centerville 43
Consolation Final
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48, Winnet-Grass Range 32
Championship
Belt 53, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 36
District 11-12C at Manhattan Christian
Loser Out
Shields Valley 52, Twin Bridges 42
White Sulphur Springs 56, Gardiner 47
Championship
Ennis 73, Manhattan Christian 67
District 13C at Hamilton
Consolation Final
Darby 44, Drummond 39, OT
Championship
Valley Christian 66, Seeley-Swan 33
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out
Charlo 63, Two Eagle River 31
Consolation Final
Hot Springs 62, Charlo 52
Championship
Arlee 74, Plains 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Billings Senior 64, Great Falls 53
Billings West 54, Butte 28
Bozeman 66, Great Falls Russell 36
Dillon 52, Corvallis 34
Helena 63, Kalispell Flathead 41
Helena Capital 56, Kalispell Glacier 32
Livingston 55, Belgrade 42
Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 46
Plenty Coups 53, Froid/Medicine Lake 31
District 1B at Shelby
Loser Out
Rocky Boy 61, Conrad 50
Shelby 48, Cut Bank 46
Consolation Final
Rocky Boy 47, Shelby 31
Championship
Fairfield 55, Choteau 42
District 2B at Glasgow
Consolation Final
Harlem 48, Wolf Point 46
Championship
Malta 47, Glasgow 26
District 3B at Colstrip
Consolation Final
Baker 37, Colstrip 34
Championship
Forsyth 66, St. Labre 62, 2OT
District 4B at Columbus
Loser Out
Joliet 51, Huntley Project 44
Roundup 48, Columbus 29
Consolation Final
Roundup 42, Joliet 32
Championship
Shepherd 62, Red Lodge 35
District 5B at Belgrade
Loser Out
Big Timber 51, Whitehall 30
Consolation Final
Big Timber 46, Three Forks 31
Championship
Townsend 66, Manhattan 57
District 6B at Anaconda
Loser Out
Deer Lodge 53, St. Ignatius 31
Missoula Loyola 59, Anaconda 57, OT
Consolation Final
Deer Lodge 52, Missoula Loyola 46
Championship
Ronan 64, Florence 51
District 7B
Consolation Final
Troy 32, Eureka 31
Championship
Bigfork 47, Libby 37
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out
Circle 54, Richey-Lambert 44
Mon-Dak 60, Savage 54
Championship
Plentywood 53, Froid/Medicine Lake 31
District 3C at Malta
Consolation Final
Lustre Christian 43, Dodson 29
Championship
North Country 53, Scobey 32
District 4C at Miles City
Loser Out
Jordan 48, Ekalaka 36
Northern Cheyenne 39, Melstone 33
Consolation Final
Jordan 42, Northern Cheyenne 33
Championship
Broadus 51, Wibaux 48
District 6C at Huntley Project
Loser Out
Absarokee 56, Bridger 43
Harlowton 48, Custer-Hysham 34
Championship
Broadview-Lavina 56, Park City 36
District 8C at Great Falls
Loser Out
Geraldine/Highwood 41, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 34
Roy-Winifred 50, Winnet-Grass Range 38
Consolation Final
Roy-Winifred 49, Geraldine/Highwood 40
Championship
Belt 61, Centerville 52
District 9C at Havre
Loser Out
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 44, Fort Benton 41
North Star 46, Turner 34
Consolation Final
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49, North Star 43
Championship
Box Elder 72, Chinook 61
District 10C at Conrad
Loser Out
Cascade 38, Sunburst 36
Valier 50, Simms-Augusta 38
Consolation Final
Valier 30, Cascade 28
Championship
Great Falls Central 49, Dutton-Brady 43
District 11-12C at Manhattan Christian
Loser Out
Ennis 54, Shields Valley 49
White Sulphur Springs 42, Harrison-Willow Creek 36
Championship
Manhattan Christian 38, Twin Bridges 35
District 13C at Hamilton
Loser Out
Clark Fork 56, Victor 29
Phillipsburg 49, Darby 26
Consolation Final
Phillipsburg 46, Clark Fork 35
Championship
Seeley-Swan 38, Drummond 21
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out
St. Regis 59, Two Eagle River 41
Consolation Final
Charlo 35, St. Regis 25
Championship
Plains 38, Arlee 30