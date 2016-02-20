Prep Basketball Scores and Highlights from Saturday, 2/20

NORTHERN C DIVISION BRACKET:

Northern C Divisional Bracket

BOYS BASKETBALL:





Billings West 52, Butte 41



Bozeman 70, Great Falls Russell 62



Browning 61, Lewistown (Fergus) 54



Dillon 80, Corvallis 42



Glendive 40, Sidney 25



Great Falls 68, Billings Senior 60



Helena Capital 52, Kalispell Glacier 50, OT



Kalispell Flathead 67, Helena 62



Miles City 74, Hardin 70



Missoula Sentinel 51, Missoula Big Sky 46



District 1B at Shelby

Loser Out

Conrad 63, Rocky Boy 58



Shelby 80, Cut Bank 69



Championship

Choteau 71, Fairfield 54



District 2B at Glasgow

Consolation Final

Harlem 56, Glasgow 50



Championship

Poplar 75, Malta 69



District 3B at Colstrip

Consolation Final

Baker 47, Lodge Grass 45



Championship

Colstrip 59, St. Labre 56



District 4B at Columbus

Loser Out

Columbus 43, Red Lodge 37



Joliet 63, Huntley Project 60



Consolation Final

Columbus 52, Joliet 43



Championship

Shepherd 56, Roundup 34



District 5B at Belgrade

Loser Out

Manhattan 41, Three Forks 31



Townsend 66, Whitehall 59



Consolation Final

Townsend 50, Manhattan 36



Championship

Jefferson (Boulder) 70, Big Timber 51



District 6B at Anaconda

Loser Out

Deer Lodge 55, St. Ignatius 43



Missoula Loyola 73, Ronan 59



Consolation Final

Missoula Loyola 60, Deer Lodge 49



Championship

Florence 70, Anaconda 60



District 7B

Consolation Final

Libby 63, Troy 39



Championship

Bigfork 50, Thompson Falls 37



District 2C at Sidney

Loser Out

Culbertson 90, Savage 65



Richey-Lambert 53, Plentywood 38



Championship

Mon-Dak 56, Fairview 52



District 3C at Malta

Consolation Final

Lustre Christian 57, North Country 44



Championship

Scobey 67, Frazer 49



District 4C at Miles City

Consolation Final

Wibaux 53, Jordan 46



Championship

Northern Cheyenne 66, Terry 56



District 6C at Huntley Project

Consolation Final

Park City 39, Reed Point-Rapelje 25



Championship

Broadview-Lavina 75, Plenty Coups 66



District 8C at Great Falls

Loser Out

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 69, Roy-Winifred 34



Winnet-Grass Range 53, Centerville 43



Consolation Final

Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48, Winnet-Grass Range 32



Championship

Belt 53, Stanford-Geyser-Denton 36



District 11-12C at Manhattan Christian

Loser Out

Shields Valley 52, Twin Bridges 42



White Sulphur Springs 56, Gardiner 47



Championship

Ennis 73, Manhattan Christian 67



District 13C at Hamilton

Consolation Final

Darby 44, Drummond 39, OT



Championship

Valley Christian 66, Seeley-Swan 33



District 14C at Pablo

Loser Out

Charlo 63, Two Eagle River 31



Consolation Final

Hot Springs 62, Charlo 52



Championship

Arlee 74, Plains 54

