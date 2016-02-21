UGF Argos Defeat Carroll Saints; Erin Legel Hits 2,000 Points Record

In a game where everyone else shot like the rim was two inches tighter, UGF sophomore Stephanie McDonagh found the right touch, leading the (24) Lady Argos to a 44-37 victory over conference rival (15) Carroll College. The night also featured a career milestone for UGF senior Erin Legel who scored her 2,000th career point during the third quarter.

“When we weren’t very good here Erin chose to come here and play. I told her I thought she had a chance to break a lot of records here and that has come true,” head coach Bill Himmelberg said. “There isn’t a girl more deserving than her.”

Legel needed six points in the game to break the record but was held to just four in the first half. She wasn’t the only player struggling offensively in the first half. In the first two quarters Carroll College made just 25 percent of their field goal attempts and the Lady Argos weren’t much better, hitting on just 26 percent of their attempts. That number would have been much worse if it weren’t for the play of McDonagh.

The sophomore guard hit 4 of 6 from the field, including the team’s only two 3-point makes, on her way to scoring 12 of her teams 20 first half points. Only three other UGF players scored before the break, with Legel’s four points the next highest. What kept the Lady Argos in the game was a defense that forced eight turnovers and only sent the Fighting Saints to the free-throw line four times.

“That was probably the best defense we’ve playing in my time at the University,” Himmelberg said. “Tonight was just a great job by our girls of executing the defensive game plan.”

That defense continued in the second half, while the UGF offense got slightly, but significantly better. McDonagh only scored three more but that’s all the Lady Argos would need as Nneka Nnadi, the Frontier Conference’s leading scorer, started to get on track. The junior scored six consecutive points late in the third quarter to give her team a five point lead and ended a back-and-forth battle for good.

Another make, this time from junior Kalani Ulafale, brought the UGF lead to seven before they finished the third quarter up 34-29.

The fourth quarter consisted mostly of solid defense and free throw shooting for the Lady Argos and those two things were enough to upset the 15th ranked Saints. This was the second time this season UGF defeated Carroll. UGF defeated the then 5th ranked Fighting Saints 67-64 in the McLaughlin Center back on Jan. 9. Carroll got the best of the Lady Argos in Helena, 72-67.

The win moves Great Falls back into a tie for second place in the Frontier Conference standings after being tied with Carroll for third when the game started. The Lady Argos will look to hold onto that spot through their final two games of the season. First comes a home game against Montana Tech on Friday, Feb. 26, followed by a UGF Senior Day match up against (11) Lewis-Clark State College on Feb. 27.

