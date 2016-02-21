Northern B and C Divisional Tournament Brackets for High School - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Northern B and C Divisional Tournament Brackets for High School Basketball

Posted: Updated:

NORTHERN C DIVISION BRACKET:

Northern C Boys and Girls Divisional Bracket

NORTHERN B DIVISION BRACKET:

Boys Bracket:

Date: Thursday, February 25-27, 2016

Location: Malta High School

Day One Games:

Game 1: Thursday, 2/25 at 1:00 p.m. Choteau vs. Glasgow

Game 2: Thursday, 2/25 at 2:30 p.m. Shelby vs. Malta

Game 3: Thursday, 2/25 at 6:30 p.m. Poplar vs. Conrad

Game 4: Thursday, 2/24 at 8:00 p.m. Harlem vs. Fairfield

Girls Bracket

Date: Thursday, March 3-5, 2016
 

Location: Choteau High School

Day One Games:

Game 1: Thurs. 3/3 at 1:00 p.m. Fairfield vs. Wolf Point
Game 2: Thurs. 3/3 at 2:30 p.m. Rocky Boy vs. Glasgow
Game 3: Thurs. 3/3 at 6:30 p.m. Malta vs. Shelby
Game 4: Thurs. 3/3 at 8:00 p.m. Harlem vs. Choteau

