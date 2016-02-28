Prep Basketball Highlights and Scores from Saturday 2/27 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prep Basketball Highlights and Scores from Saturday 2/27

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 56
    
Billings West 73, Great Falls Russell 44
    
Bozeman 73, Billings Senior 66
    
Helena 52, Missoula Sentinel 47
    
Helena Capital 40, Missoula Big Sky 38
    
Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out    
Billings Central 62, Browning 60
    
Laurel 67, Miles City 43
    
Championship    
Havre 70, Hardin 64
    
Northern B at Malta
Loser Out    
Malta 65, Fairfield 58
    
Shelby 74, Poplar 65
    
Championship    
Choteau 74, Conrad 45
    
Southern C at Laurel
Loser Out    
Broadview-Lavina 80, Northern Cheyenne 66
    
Plenty Coups 87, Jordan 70
    
Championship    
Terry 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 32
    
Western A at Butte
Loser Out    
Butte Central 57, Corvallis 42
    
Hamilton 61, Whitefish 43
    
Championship    
Dillon 71, Polson 67
    
Western B at Kalispell Flathead
Loser Out    
Missoula Loyola 59, Deer Lodge 47
    
Thompson Falls 64, Libby 42
    
Third Place    
Butte Central 45, Hamilton 42
    
Championship    
Bigfork 65, Florence 54
    
Western C at Hamilton
Loser Out    
Ennis 53, Hot Springs 47
    
Valley Christian 58, Seeley-Swan 39
    
Championship    
Arlee 67, Manhattan Christian 54
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Bozeman 62, Billings Senior 44
    
Great Falls 63, Billings Skyview 42
    
Great Falls Russell 67, Billings West 54
    
Helena 65, Missoula Sentinel 57
    
Helena Capital 44, Missoula Big Sky 34
    
Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out    
Havre 66, Miles City 57, OT
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 55, Livingston 37
    
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Loser Out    
Mon-Dak 53, Circle 35
    
Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 48, Richey-Lambert 44
    
Championship    
Plentywood 54, Froid/Medicine Lake 45
    
Northern C at Great Falls
Loser Out    
Centerville 41, Chinook 40
    
Roy-Winifred 59, Great Falls Central 50
    
Championship    
Belt 51, Box Elder 35
    
Western A at Butte
Loser Out    
Dillon 52, Hamilton 41
    
Frenchtown 37, Corvallis 34
    
Championship    
Butte Central 51, Columbia Falls 41
    
Western B at Kalispell Flathead
Loser Out    
Bigfork 55, Libby 39
    
Florence 53, Deer Lodge 44
    
Western C at Hamilton
Loser Out    
Seeley-Swan 59, Ennis 38
    
Twin Bridges 46, Manhattan Christian 38
    
Championship    
Arlee 37, Plains 31

