Prep Basketball Highlights and Scores from Saturday 2/27



BOYS BASKETBALL

Billings Skyview 66, Great Falls 56



Billings West 73, Great Falls Russell 44



Bozeman 73, Billings Senior 66



Helena 52, Missoula Sentinel 47



Helena Capital 40, Missoula Big Sky 38



Eastern A at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Billings Central 62, Browning 60



Laurel 67, Miles City 43



Championship

Havre 70, Hardin 64



Northern B at Malta

Loser Out

Malta 65, Fairfield 58



Shelby 74, Poplar 65



Championship

Choteau 74, Conrad 45



Southern C at Laurel

Loser Out

Broadview-Lavina 80, Northern Cheyenne 66



Plenty Coups 87, Jordan 70



Championship

Terry 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 32



Western A at Butte

Loser Out

Butte Central 57, Corvallis 42



Hamilton 61, Whitefish 43



Championship

Dillon 71, Polson 67



Western B at Kalispell Flathead

Loser Out

Missoula Loyola 59, Deer Lodge 47



Thompson Falls 64, Libby 42



Third Place

Butte Central 45, Hamilton 42



Championship

Bigfork 65, Florence 54



Western C at Hamilton

Loser Out

Ennis 53, Hot Springs 47



Valley Christian 58, Seeley-Swan 39



Championship

Arlee 67, Manhattan Christian 54



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bozeman 62, Billings Senior 44



Great Falls 63, Billings Skyview 42



Great Falls Russell 67, Billings West 54



Helena 65, Missoula Sentinel 57



Helena Capital 44, Missoula Big Sky 34



Eastern A at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Havre 66, Miles City 57, OT



Lewistown (Fergus) 55, Livingston 37



Eastern C at Wolf Point

Loser Out

Mon-Dak 53, Circle 35



Saco-Whitewater-HInsdale 48, Richey-Lambert 44



Championship

Plentywood 54, Froid/Medicine Lake 45



Northern C at Great Falls

Loser Out

Centerville 41, Chinook 40



Roy-Winifred 59, Great Falls Central 50



Championship

Belt 51, Box Elder 35



Western A at Butte

Loser Out

Dillon 52, Hamilton 41



Frenchtown 37, Corvallis 34



Championship

Butte Central 51, Columbia Falls 41



Western B at Kalispell Flathead

Loser Out

Bigfork 55, Libby 39



Florence 53, Deer Lodge 44



Western C at Hamilton

Loser Out

Seeley-Swan 59, Ennis 38



Twin Bridges 46, Manhattan Christian 38



Championship

Arlee 37, Plains 31