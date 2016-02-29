Helena High Boys Basketball Surge to State Tournament with Buzzer Beater Shot

"I literally just turned and shot. I just didn't know how much time was left, so as soon as I touched the ball I though it had to go up."

Not only did it go up, it went in. Helena High's Derek Jenneskens hit the biggest shot of the Bengals season on Thursday, a game winner at the buzzer to send his team to state with plenty of momentum.

"That's huge for us," said Jenneskens. "That's been our biggest focus all year, so finally getting it done, it's huge going into state."

"We're back on the winning track," said Bengals senior guard Logan Teegarden. "We've done this year earlier. Once we won we just kept going with confidence and energy. I think we have it back. You can tell by the way we've been practicing and the way we are at school."

Last season Helena missed out on state in a overtime play-in loss to Sentinel, so when Jenneskens' three gave them a first round bye to the dance, there were plenty of celebrations.

"It was more yelling than words," said Teegarden. "Just getting our emotions out and yelling and congratulating him."

But now that the celebration has ended, Helena is focused on their next mission: a state championship. But they don't want to be called a Cinderella story.

"We put in so much work this summer," said Jenneskens. "Coming in shooting at six in the morning, on weekends, Saturdays. It was just a lot of focus, and everybody put in their time and came together."

The season may not be over, but what a story book ending to the regular season it's been for the Bengals. We'll see what kind of ending they can script next weekend at state.