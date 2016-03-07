Electric City Boxing Club Hosting Boxing Tourney in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Electric City Boxing Club Hosting Boxing Tourney in Great Falls

The Electric City Boxing Club held the Montana State Novice Tournament in Great Falls. The two-day boxing tourney gave around 120 boxers between the ages of eight to 23 years old a chance to compete in the boxing ring. The tourney brought competitors from Canada, Washington State and right here from Montana. The event also featured close to eighty matches, and twelve year old boxer Evan Goedhart from Washington State says this competition even gave him an opportunity to improve his boxing record.

"I really enjoy it because it teaches you a lot of discipline and overall fun and challenging," said Evan Goedhart.

"I think it builds a lot of character and it makes them think about themselves and working through adversity. I think it's good for kids to learn that in a controlled environment," said Gerry Goedhart.

"It's helping me tremendously just in experience. That's what it's all about. Experiencing just going to the tournaments all the different fights. Getting comfortable with it," said David Dunn.

