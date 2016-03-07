19th Annual Montana State High School Powerlifting Championships - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

19th Annual Montana State High School Powerlifting Championships

Posted: Updated:

Basketball isn't the only state event that was going on this weekend. On Saturday, the 19th annual Montana State high school powerlifting championships took place in Great Falls. More than 70 prep athletes from all over the state competed in 15 different weight classes where they tried to do their best deadlift, squat and bench press. With the event hosting some of the strongest athletes in the state, the kids were excited to partake in a highly competitive environment.

"I get pretty amped up. It's a nerve wracking environment. There's a lot of competition. You never know who's going to do what," said Riley Bail.

"It's pretty cool. It's pretty nerve wracking. I've never done it before so it would be cool to see what goes on," Rylan Moldenhaur.

"It's exciting. You get nervous at first so the adrenaline kind of helps you lift. But it's exciting. I like it. I like the opportunity that I was given to do this," Eme McLaughlin.

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.