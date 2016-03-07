Basketball isn't the only state event that was going on this weekend. On Saturday, the 19th annual Montana State high school powerlifting championships took place in Great Falls. More than 70 prep athletes from all over the state competed in 15 different weight classes where they tried to do their best deadlift, squat and bench press. With the event hosting some of the strongest athletes in the state, the kids were excited to partake in a highly competitive environment.

"I get pretty amped up. It's a nerve wracking environment. There's a lot of competition. You never know who's going to do what," said Riley Bail.

"It's pretty cool. It's pretty nerve wracking. I've never done it before so it would be cool to see what goes on," Rylan Moldenhaur.

"It's exciting. You get nervous at first so the adrenaline kind of helps you lift. But it's exciting. I like it. I like the opportunity that I was given to do this," Eme McLaughlin.