Box Elder Bears Boys Basketball Team Wins Second Class C State T - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Box Elder Bears Boys Basketball Team Wins Second Class C State Title in Three Years

The Box Elder Bears beat Arlee on Saturday in the Class C State title game to win the team's second State title in three years. The Bears won a Class C state title in 2014 after going 26-0 that season. However, in 2015, the Bears didn't make it out of the divisional tourney to qualify for State. This year's post-season was a different story for the Box Elder Bears, as the team won the 2016 Northern C Divisional title, and this time around, sweeping the competition at the Class C State tournament.

"You know it just took a lot of hard work. It's been a fun ride. I'm really going to miss it, and I'm glad that we are going out on top. This is a dream come true for me. I mean we came together. We're a family. I love these guys," said senior guard Brandon the Boy.

"It feels more special now, especially after last year. It just feels great to call ourselves State champs again," said senior forward Jerrod Four Colors.

"To be able to do that two out of the last three years, that's just a testament to a great group of kids," said head coach Jeremy MacDonald.

