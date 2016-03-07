3/7: Senior Standout - Malta's Hailey Nicholson

Being in front of the camera for an interview may not be on the top of Hailey Nicholoson's list.



"Umm, I like to have fun, and I say um a lot," said Malta senior forward Hailey Nicholson.



Don't take the Malta senior forward's shyness for weakness, as she turns that nervousness into confidence when she is playing on the basketball court.



"I like to just play hard. I think that just gets everything open for me. I feel like I can do anything once I get going, " said Nicholson.



Hailey has won a Class B State title with the Malta M-ettes as a junior, and she's eyeing another one in her senior year. She's one step closer to catching that dream of winning another State title, after Malta won the Northern B Girls Divisional Title, giving the team an automatic bid to the State tourney.



"She is amazing player. She is always cutting, trying to get open. If I can get her the ball, she is probably going to put it in," said junior guard Sophia Stiles.



"She knows what everybody else should be doing. She covers people that are sophomores themselves. She's just gotten a lot more mature as a player," said head coach Nate Hammond.



Teammate Sophia Stiles says Hailey is even fun to hang out with off the court.



"Her and her sister Jada. We watch Survivor night," said Stiles. "At the end of it, somebody always gets voted out, and we try and figure out who is going home, and Hailey is always wrong. Jada and I always make fun of her all the time," said Stiles.



"I always try my hardest to guess who it is, and I'm always wrong," said Nicholson.

Hailey did get something right, as she'll play college ball for the Montana Lady Griz next year.



"I've been working hard to get to that level, and I think it's just awesome that I reached it," said Nicholson.



"She gets to go to the Griz and my alma mater was Montana State University, but we're all still very proud of her, and we can't wait to see how well she does." said Hammond.

"I told her that I would go ahead and cheer for her for sure," said Hammond.

Regardless of being a Lady Griz next year, she will forever be a Malta M-ette.