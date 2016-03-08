Frontier Men's All-Conference Team Selections - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Frontier Men's All-Conference Team Selections

Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2015-16 All-Conference Men’s Basketball team, as well as individual award winners today after balloting by the league’s coaches.

Lewis-Clark States’s Brandon Rinta was selected as the 2015-2016 Coach of the Year. Jacob Wiley, a junior forward from Lewis-Clark State, was selected as the league’s Player of the Year.

Lewis-Clark State junior guard Doug McDaniel was named Newcomer of the Year and 6th Man of the Year. Rocky Mountain College senior Ben Moerkerke was named Defensive Player of the Year. Carroll College’s Match Burnham was named Freshman of the Year.

First Team

Ryan Imhoff        Carroll College   6-6    So.G  Napa, Calif.

Zach Taylor         Carroll College   5-11  Jr.G   Duvall, Wash.

Doug McDaniel    Lewis-Clark State 6-3 Jr.G    Kileen, Texas

Jake Wiley           Lewis-Clark State    6-6Jr.F  Newport, Wash.

Dexter Williams Jr. Montana Western    6-4Sr.F  Jacksonville, Fla.

Rob Nyby           Rocky Mountain6-5     Sr.F       Plentywood, Mont.


Second Team

Match Burnham           Carroll College    6-8    Fr.    C   Spangle, Wash.

Warren Edmondson      MSU-Northern     6-2    Sr.   G   Portland, Ore.

Jalen Coates                Montana Tech     5-9    So   .G  Sacramento, Calif.

Shyke Smalls              Montana Western   6-0   Jr.    G  Great Falls, Mont.

Demitrius Balark          Montana Western    6-0    Sr.  G   Glendale, Ariz.


Honorable Mention

Cammie Lewis              Lewis-Clark State      5-11    Sr.    G   Norwalk, Calif.

Rich Tesmer                  Lewis-Clark State     6-2      Sr.    G    Fresno, Calif.

David Straughter             MSU-Northern          6-5      Jr.    F    Sacramento, Calif.

Paul Engstrom                Montana Tech          6-7     Sr.   C/F   Medicine Lake, Mont.

Taylor Longo                   Rocky Mountain       6-1     Jr.   G       Littleton, Colo.

Chad Kananen                Rocky Mountain       6-1      So.  G.      Roy, Mont.

Sigman Farmer III            University of Great Falls  6-1   So.  G/F  Savannah, Ga.

Darren Lockett               University of Great Falls   6-1    Sr.   G   Rialto, Calif.

 

Frontier Conference

