Frontier Men's All-Conference Team Selections

Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson announced the 2015-16 All-Conference Men’s Basketball team, as well as individual award winners today after balloting by the league’s coaches.

Lewis-Clark States’s Brandon Rinta was selected as the 2015-2016 Coach of the Year. Jacob Wiley, a junior forward from Lewis-Clark State, was selected as the league’s Player of the Year.

Lewis-Clark State junior guard Doug McDaniel was named Newcomer of the Year and 6th Man of the Year. Rocky Mountain College senior Ben Moerkerke was named Defensive Player of the Year. Carroll College’s Match Burnham was named Freshman of the Year.

First Team

Ryan Imhoff Carroll College 6-6 So.G Napa, Calif.

Zach Taylor Carroll College 5-11 Jr.G Duvall, Wash.

Doug McDaniel Lewis-Clark State 6-3 Jr.G Kileen, Texas

Jake Wiley Lewis-Clark State 6-6Jr.F Newport, Wash.

Dexter Williams Jr. Montana Western 6-4Sr.F Jacksonville, Fla.

Rob Nyby Rocky Mountain6-5 Sr.F Plentywood, Mont.



Second Team

Match Burnham Carroll College 6-8 Fr. C Spangle, Wash.

Warren Edmondson MSU-Northern 6-2 Sr. G Portland, Ore.

Jalen Coates Montana Tech 5-9 So .G Sacramento, Calif.

Shyke Smalls Montana Western 6-0 Jr. G Great Falls, Mont.

Demitrius Balark Montana Western 6-0 Sr. G Glendale, Ariz.



Honorable Mention

Cammie Lewis Lewis-Clark State 5-11 Sr. G Norwalk, Calif.

Rich Tesmer Lewis-Clark State 6-2 Sr. G Fresno, Calif.

David Straughter MSU-Northern 6-5 Jr. F Sacramento, Calif.

Paul Engstrom Montana Tech 6-7 Sr. C/F Medicine Lake, Mont.

Taylor Longo Rocky Mountain 6-1 Jr. G Littleton, Colo.

Chad Kananen Rocky Mountain 6-1 So. G. Roy, Mont.

Sigman Farmer III University of Great Falls 6-1 So. G/F Savannah, Ga.

Darren Lockett University of Great Falls 6-1 Sr. G Rialto, Calif.

