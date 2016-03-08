Montana State's Tricia Binford Named Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year

Despite Tuesday being an off day for the Montana State women’s basketball team, there was plenty of talk coming from the Bobcat program.

Eleventh-year head coach Tricia Binford was named the Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year after leading MSU to a regular-season outright title and the squad’s best season since 2002-03.

In addition, Binford signed a three-year contract renewal, pending Board of Regents approval, to continue at the helm of the Bobcat program.

“The Montana State women’s basketball program has had an outstanding season and that’s to the credit of Tricia Binford and her coaching staff,” said MSU Director of Athletics Peter Fields. “She is an outstanding leader and mentor to these young women, and the program is a model of stability and consistency. Coach Binford demands excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community. She is an outstanding person that is a big part of our Bobcat family.”

Binford has guided the Bobcats to a 21-8 overall mark this winter. She is the all-time winningest coach in MSU history with 171 victories and her 103 Big Sky Conference wins is fourth all-time in the league’s record book. Binford’s 14 Big Sky victories are the most in school history, as well.

“She deserves it,” said MSU senior point-guard Lindsay Stockton. “Having a point-guard coach; having a coach that wanted me from the start; and having a coach that will go all in for you is the greatest.

“Stability is great for a program,” Stockton added. “And, that consistency is good. It’s good for players coming in and for the girls that are here.”

The Bobcats open Big Sky Tournament play on Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. (MST) against Idaho State. Montana State earned the No. 1 seed after posting a 14-4 conference ledger. En route to the league title, senior Jasmine Hommes garnered league MVP honors, while Riley Nordgaard and Peyton Ferris were recognized as Top Newcomer and Top Reserve of the Year, respectively.

“I am just so proud of this team and this honor is an indication of how well the team did and what they accomplished over the course of a season,” Binford said. “From the start we knew this group was special and it’s been a very fun season. We still have goals to reach and we’re focused on the task at hand.

“As far as the contract renewal, I couldn’t be more thankful,” Binford said. “My family and I love Bozeman and Montana and it’s become our home. This community really rallied around us this season, but it’s been their support over the past 11 years that have meant so much to the program and I look forward to continuing that relationship."

Binford is currently the third longest tenured head coach in the 12-member Big Sky Conference.

“I’m also very appreciative of Dr. Cruzado and Peter Fields for their support and leadership,” Binford commented. “To have such a strong foundation is very important when we’re out recruiting kids to come to an institution with such a high standing.”

Montana State Sports Information