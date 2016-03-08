Malta Girls Basketball Team Advances to State Tourney

The Malta Girls are headed to Butte where they will try to defend their Class B State title this weekend. The North's top seed opens play against the West's third seed Bigfork. The game is scheduled for Thursday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m.

The undefeated Malta girls basketball team has won nine state titles, which is the most of any girls program at any classification in the state, and the players are definitely excited to go for title number ten this week.

"It feels amazing. Words can describe. We're always at the gym together, and it feels like the hard work has paid off," said junior guard Sophia Stiles.

"It feels good going to State. We haven't had a really chance to think about that yet. It's going to feel real good. We're probably going to have to shoot the ball better than we did this weekend in Choteau," said head coach Nate Hammond.

"We're going to have continue to play defense like we did this weekend, and I think we''ll be right in the mix," said Hammond.