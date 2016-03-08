Great Falls High Boys Prepare for AA State Basketball Tournament

She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States.
In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.
Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.
After going 2-0 at the Division II Rocky Mountain Lacrosse conference tournament this weekend, the Montana State Club Lacrosse team is headed to Nationals..
The Montana Grizzly softball team clinched a spot in the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Saturday, sweeping both games of a doubleheader against North Dakota to improve to 11-6 in the Big Sky and 24-24 overall.
