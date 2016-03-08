Great Falls High Boys Prepare for AA State Basketball Tournament - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls High Boys Prepare for AA State Basketball Tournament

Posted:

The Great Falls High Bison Boys basketball team was practicing at the Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls on Tuesday to prepare for the AA State tournament in Bozeman. The Bison are the fourth seed out of the East, and they will play the Western's first seed Missoula Hellgate for their first matchup in the tournament. This is Great Falls High's fifth appearance to that state tourney in a row, and the Bison are getting ready for the Hellgate Knights.

"They're very fundamentally solid. They've got some pretty talented athletes. We're just working on being fundamentally solid. Being able to move the ball, pass and catch and finish at the rim," said head coach Bob Howard.

"Hellgate is a very, very good team. They're specialty is very good defense and stuff. We just got to be able to handle their defensive pressure and not turn the ball over and not make dumb mistakes. Stay focused the whole game, stay positive, stay solid. We need to execute and move the ball," said junior forward Brendan Howard.

