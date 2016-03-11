UGF Lady Argos Legel, Nnadi, McDonagh Receive Frontier All-Confe - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

UGF Lady Argos Legel, Nnadi, McDonagh Receive Frontier All-Conference Honors

Three members of the Lady Argo basketball team have been named All-Conference players by the Frontier Conference for the 2015-16 season. UGF landed one 1st Team, one 2nd Team, and one Honorable Mention member.

Senior guard Erin Legel made her fourth Frontier All-Conference team, including three 1st Team nominations. Legel finished the season as the conference’s second leading scoring, averaging over 16 points per game, and led the league in 3-point field goals made per game, hitting 2.29 pg. She was also fifth in the Frontier in assists per game (3.81 apg), seventh in rebound per game (6.13 rpg) and seventh in steals per game (1.58 spg). During the 2015-16 season Legel became the career leading scorer in the history of the University of Great Falls.

Her teammate and fellow Frontier Preseason All-Conference member, Nneka Nnadi, earned 2nd Team honors. The junior forward/guard was the third leading scorer in the Frontier Conference, averaging 15.32 ppg. She was also the third most efficient scorer in the conference with a field goal percentage of 43.6. In 2014-15, Nnadi was named the Frontier Conference’s Sixth Player of the Year.

The third Lady Argo to be recognized by the Frontier was sophomore Sephanie McDonagh. The guard was UGF’s top perimeter defender throughout the season and finished the year as the conference’s leader in steals. McDonagh was also the team’s third leading scorer, averaging 11 ppg.

Legel, Nnadi, McDonagh, and the rest of the Lady Argos will travel to Independence, Mo., for the first round of the 2016 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Championships where they will play Central Methodist (Mo.) on March 17.  

University of Great Falls Sports Information

