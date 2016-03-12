Prep State Tournament Scores and Highlights from Saturday 3/12 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Prep State Tournament Scores and Highlights from Saturday 3/12

BOYS BASKETBALL

State AA at Bozeman
Loser Out    
Helena 48, Helena Capital 43
    
Missoula Hellgate 59, Billings West 50
    
Third Place    
Missoula Hellgate 54, Helena 49

Championship

Billings Skyview 72, Bozeman 56
    
State B at Butte
Loser Out    
Jefferson (Boulder) 56, Big Timber 54, 2OT
    
Townsend 48, Florence 43
    
Third Place    
Townsend 48, Jefferson (Boulder) 46, 2OT

Championship

Choteau 67, Bigfork 59
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL

State AA at Bozeman
Loser Out    
Helena Capital 42, Missoula Big Sky 37
    
Missoula Sentinel 48, Billings West 28
    
Third Place    
Missoula Sentinel 36, Helena Capital 33
    
Championship    
Bozeman 45, Great Falls 44
    
State A at Belgrade
Loser Out    
Browning 61, Billings Central 46
    
Dillon 44, Havre 41
    
Third Place    
Browning 55, Dillon 37
    
Championship    
Butte Central 55, Columbia Falls 48
    
State B at Butte
Loser Out    
Shepherd 69, Forsyth 47
    
St. Labre 58, Missoula Loyola 48
    
Third Place    
St. Labre 40, Shepherd 34
    
Championship    
Malta 49, Fairfield 47
    
State C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out    
Plentywood 50, Arlee 38
    
Seeley-Swan 47, Broadview-Lavina 34
    
Third Place    
Plentywood 41, Seeley-Swan 25

Championship

Belt 63, Box Elder 40
 

