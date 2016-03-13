Montana Basketball Falls to Weber State in Big Sky Conference Ch - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana Basketball Falls to Weber State in Big Sky Conference Championship Game

The Weber State Wildcats are the Big Sky Conference champions thanks to a 62-59 win over the No. 2 seeded Montana Grizzlies in the Big Sky Conference tournament finals. The Wildcats will represent the Big Sky in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship and will find out who and where they will play tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time as CBS host the Selection Sunday special.
 
"These kids showed tremendous toughness, resiliency, and togetherness with things get tough and I'm very proud to be their coach," said WSU head coach Randy Rahe.
 
Jeremy Senglin led the Wildcats with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 1-of-1 from the free-throw line. Senglin picked up the Big Sky Tournament Most Valuable Player award for his efforts during the conference's first neutral site tournament.
 
Ryan Richardson added posted 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting including 3-of-5 from behind the arc.  Joel Bolomboy was named to the all-tournament team and scored four points and pulled down nine rebounds in the championship game.
 
Montana's Martin Breunig had a strong performance with 20 points on 9-of-17 from the field with five rebounds and three assists. He and teammate, Walter Wright, were named to the All-Tournament team. Wright had 18 points on 8-of-20 shooting, six rebounds and four assists.
 
Weber State got off to a hot start in the first half and built up a 14-point lead with 7:46 left to go in the first frame. Montana battled back and cut the Weber State lead to 41-38 at the break.
 
In the second half, the game was much tighter with four lead changes as the teams battled for the final 20 minutes. In the end, two crucial defensive stands by the Wildcats proved to be the deciding factor as Weber State held on for the win.

All-Tournament Team
Victor Sanders, So., G, Idaho
Quinton Hooker, Jr., G, North Dakota
Walter Wright, Jr., G, Montana
Martin Breunig, Sr., F, Montana
Joel Bolomboy, Sr. F, Weber State
Jeremy Senglin, Jr., G, Weber State (MVP)

Courtesy of Big Sky Conference

