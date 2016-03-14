Belt Lady Huskies Win Fourth State Title in Five Years

The Belt Lady Huskies won their fourth state title in a five year span after defeating Box Elder in the Class C State championship title game on Saturday. Last year, the Lady Huskies lost in the first round of the Class C State tourney and took home a third place trophy. This year, the team is happy to spark a tradition, and that's winning state titles.

"We're carrying on the tradition. We always say tradition never graduates. I mean, I guess it's true. We're going to keep pushing and keep winning titles," said senior guard Olivia McCafferty.

"I'm just so excited and so proud of our team. This is what we're looking forward to all season," said sophomore forward Dani Urick.

"It means a lot. Hopefully, next year, I mean they're going to come out and do the same thing next year, I know it. We put in so much work and it feels amazing that this is the way things turned out," said senior guard Bailey Cooper.

"Our ending last year third, it was so much more motivation to go get this title this year, and I think it means so much more," said senior guard Addy Martin.

"We are definitely appreciating it a lot more, and I'm just excited right now," said junior guard Kerstyn Pimperton.