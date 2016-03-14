2016 Girls Basketball District 8-C All Conference Teams

Box Elder's Tyrah Gopher, Alyssa LaMere and Jude The Boy had one year left in their high school basketball career to prove what the Lady Bears girls basketball team could do.

Box Elder's Tyrah Gopher, Alyssa LaMere and Jude The Boy had one year left in their high school basketball career to prove what the Lady Bears girls basketball team could do.

3/14 Senior Standout: Box Elder's Tyrah Gopher, Alyssa LaMere and Jude The Boy

3/14 Senior Standout: Box Elder's Tyrah Gopher, Alyssa LaMere and Jude The Boy

The 2016 girls basketball District 8-C All Conference first and second teams members, along with honorable mention recognition.

The 2016 girls basketball District 8-C All Conference first and second teams members, along with honorable mention recognition.

Carroll Saints wide receiver Troy Arntson is looked at as having the best preseason camp this year.