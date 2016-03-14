Malta Girls Basketball Team Wins 10th State Title in Programs Hi - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Malta Girls Basketball Team Wins 10th State Title in Programs History

The Malta girls basketball team won back to back Class B State titles after defeating rival Fairfield by two points, 49-47, in the championship game. This is also Malta's tenth state title, which the Malta girls basketball program holds the record of winning the most state titles of any girls program at any classification in the state. The team says it's definitely happy about their victory over rival Fairfield.

"A lot of hard work paid off. A lot of time going into the gym with these teammates. It's a great feeling," said junior point guard Sophia Stiles.

"Accomplished. We feel so good. It's an amazing feeling. We did it. We did it again. It was great," said junior forward Jada Nicholson.

"To win this thing, there's so many challenges that you have. You know you got Bigfork. You've got the big game against Shepherd. We have the up most respect for Fairfield and everything that they do, but beating anybody feels just as good," said head coach Nate Hammond.

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

