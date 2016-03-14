2016 Prep Basketball District 1B All-Conference and All-State - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

2016 Prep Basketball District 1B All-Conference and All-State

District 1B All-Conference and All-State Girls

All State

Dakota Dosh

Payton Durocher

Natalie Klinker

Allie Steinbach

         

All-Conference 1st Team

Tristin Achenbach

Dakota Dosh

Payton Durocher

Natalie Klinker

Rosie Parker

Allie Steinbach

All-Conference 2nd Team

Brylee Crossguns

Payge Durocher

Emily Harwood

Taleigh Isakson

Jurnee Laforge

 Delayne VanDyke

District 1B All-Conference and All-State Boys

All State

Collin Achenbach

 Derrek Durocher

 Seth Omsberg

Dylan Pannabecker

           

All-Conference 1st Team

Collin Achenbach

Derrek Durocher

Wyatt Harwood

Kyle Murack

Seth Omsberg

Dylan Pannabecker

         

All-Conference 2nd Team

Joel Beck

Darrien Garcia

Clark Judisch

 Tanner Mayer

 TJ Reynolds

 Aaron White

