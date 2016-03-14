2016 KFBB to KC: MSU-Northern Women's Basketball NAIA Tourney Preview

The MSU-Northern Skylights women's basketball teams made it to Independence, Missouri for the NAIA Women's Tournament, and the team has hit the basketball court to practice.

"Getting here and finally getting back on the court, shooting a little bit, moving our legs, warming up is great. Definitely needed this extra day," said junior guard Natalee Faupel.

"First couple of days was just kind of relaxed and taking it slow, and done some things to kind of calm our nerves a little bit. But, now we're definitely getting into basketball mode, getting prepared, watching film, and it's been helping us a lot," said sophomore guard Jacy Thompson.

Last season the Skylights made a run in the Elite 8 in the national tournament, and it's experience that they're drawing on this year.

"Our experience last year, we're going on that. We remembered what happened. We remembered what the gym was like. All of those things are going to help. We did shoot the ball really well there, and I think that's going to be big for us," said head coach Chris Mouat.

"The fact that most of us have been here whether we played or not is going to loosen us a little, calm our nerves a little compared to other teams that haven't been here," said Faupel.

"It shows us how good the competition is here. There's better athletes. It's that experience that we know what we're up against really helps us get prepared," said Thompson.

The fourth seed MSU-Northern Skylights play fifth seed Benedictine in the first round on Wednesday, March 16, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence Missouri.