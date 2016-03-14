Choteau Bulldogs Win Back to Back State Title and Hold 52-0 Undefeated Record

The Choteau Bulldogs boys basketball team has done it again. The Bulldogs have won back to back Class B State titles after defeating Bigfork 67-59 in the state championship title game on Saturday. Choteau has also managed to remain undefeated after two consecutive seasons, currently holding a 52-0 record. The boys program is excited about how they wrapped up the basketball season

"Win two like that. With the guys we have and the guys we had last year, it's really special," said senior guard Derek Durocher.

"All the hard work that we put in day and day out. Every morning at six. It's really a weight off your shoulder to have it pay off," said senior guard Collin Achenbach.

"Wouldn't want to do it with anyone else. It's sweet, it's a great feeling," said senior forward Dylan Pannabecker.

"They put everything their heart and soul into it, and you know, it just goes to show that hard work pays off. And I don't think anybody out there worked as hard as these kids have for the last four or five years at this game," said head coach Matt Luedtke.