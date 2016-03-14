Choteau Bulldogs Win Back to Back State Title and Hold 52-0 Unde - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Choteau Bulldogs Win Back to Back State Title and Hold 52-0 Undefeated Record

The Choteau Bulldogs boys basketball team has done it again. The Bulldogs have won back to back Class B State titles after defeating Bigfork 67-59 in the state championship title game on Saturday. Choteau has also managed to remain undefeated after two consecutive seasons, currently holding a 52-0 record. The boys program is excited about how they wrapped up the basketball season

"Win two like that. With the guys we have and the guys we had last year, it's really special," said senior guard Derek Durocher.

"All the hard work that we put in day and day out. Every morning at six. It's really a weight off your shoulder to have it pay off," said senior guard Collin Achenbach.

"Wouldn't want to do it with anyone else. It's sweet, it's a great feeling," said senior forward Dylan Pannabecker.

"They put everything their heart and soul into it, and you know, it just goes to show that hard work pays off. And I don't think anybody out there worked as hard as these kids have for the last four or five years at this game," said head coach Matt Luedtke.

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

