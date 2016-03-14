2016 KFBB to KC: Carroll Women's Basketball NAIA Tourney Preview

The Carroll Saints women's team got right off the plane and got to practice. Now they've got a big match up this Thursday night at 8 as they play Freed-Hardemen. The Lady Lions have been to 15 straight NAIA National Tournaments, and the Carroll Saints are at two and hope they can start that kind of streak this year.

"We're an up and coming program, so it's not like we can't play with them, or we don't belong in their division," said Saints senior guard Katie Estey.

"Our kids are excited to play somebody new, somebody different, somebody that we haven't seen before," said Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers. "And what a better team to play than Freed-Hardemen, it's a team everybody at this tournament aspires to be."

While Carroll is preparing for a new opponent, their new mentality this post season is to be the aggressors, and force other teams to play their style.

"This is the best offense we've played in a really long time just at practice and stuff," said Saints sophomore forward Cassy Hashley. "And we're really focusing on the little things."

"We feel that if we can perfect our game then nobody can stop us," said Estey.

The sixth seed Carroll Saints play third seed Freed-Hardeman in the first round on Thursday, March 17, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. Mountain time at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence Missouri. Carroll has a rare opportunity to have three practices before the tournament, while most teams are just trying to get here and get two.