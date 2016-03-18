KFBB to KC: MSU-Northern and Carroll Women Wrap Up Seasons After NAIA Losses

It's Sweet 16 Friday for both the NAIA men's and women's national tournaments. The cool part about covering these tournaments is watching our local teams advance, but on the flip side, it also means you sometimes see the local teams fall, as the Carroll and MSU-Northern women did in round one. While the teams' seasons are over, coaches took the time afterwards to thank the players who's careers were over: their seniors.

"These seniors have been amazing," said Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers. "I'm really proud of how far they've come, and what they've meant to this program. And I just told them that, and that they're always a part, and their legacy lives on. They have definitely made a mark on this program."

"Tina is a one year girl for us, and I just told her thanks," said Skylights head coach Chris Mouat. "Thanks for taking a chance on Northern, and on me, and for giving us everything she had for the year. She is a great kid. Rachelle, five years with a kid is a lot. There's not much you can say to make it feel better for her. She's given us literally everything she's had for two years, and I wouldn't trade her for anybody."