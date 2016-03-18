KFBB to KC: MSU-Northern and Carroll Women Wrap Up Seasons After - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

KFBB to KC: MSU-Northern and Carroll Women Wrap Up Seasons After NAIA Losses

Posted: Updated:

It's Sweet 16 Friday for both the NAIA men's and women's national tournaments. The cool part about covering these tournaments is watching our local teams advance, but on the flip side, it also means you sometimes see the local teams fall, as the Carroll and MSU-Northern women did in round one. While the teams' seasons are over, coaches took the time afterwards to thank the players who's careers were over: their seniors.

"These seniors have been amazing," said Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers. "I'm really proud of how far they've come, and what they've meant to this program. And I just told them that, and that they're always a part, and their legacy lives on. They have definitely made a mark on this program."

"Tina is a one year girl for us, and I just told her thanks," said Skylights head coach Chris Mouat. "Thanks for taking a chance on Northern, and on me, and for giving us everything she had for the year. She is a great kid. Rachelle, five years with a kid is a lot. There's not much you can say to make it feel better for her. She's given us literally everything she's had for two years, and I wouldn't trade her for anybody."

  • Local Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Foreign Exchange Student-Athlete Plays Tennis for Great Falls High

    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:53 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:53:35 GMT
    Wednesday, May 11 2016 8:57 PM EDT2016-05-12 00:57:30 GMT

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

    She might be more than 5,000 miles away from home. After visiting the United States as a tourist, Riho decided to come back as a foreign exchange student with two goals in mind, which is to learn English as well as adapt to the United States. 

  • 5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    5/2 Senior Standout: Winnett's Shelby Browning

    Monday, May 2 2016 8:35 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:35:36 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 8:48 PM EDT2016-05-03 00:48:07 GMT

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

    In the history of Winnett-Grass Range, no one has been able to match Shelby Browning in the Long Jump.

  • Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Kyle Brennan Named Montana State's New Athletic Director

    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT
    Monday, May 2 2016 3:44 PM EDT2016-05-02 19:44:09 GMT

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    Montana State University has hired Kyle Brennan, deputy athletic director at the University of Utah, as its next athletic director, the university announced today.

    •   
Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2018. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.