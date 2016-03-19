KFBB to KC: Carroll Men and UGF Women Prepare for Elite 8 Matchu - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

KFBB to KC: Carroll Men and UGF Women Prepare for Elite 8 Matchups

Posted: Updated:

Before the University of Great Falls women's basketball team and the Carroll men's basketball team hit the court, KFBB caught up with the squads to preview their matchups with the six seed teams Pikeville and CampbelIsville.

"They like to run the floor, we just have to make sure we get back," said Argos senior guard Erin Legel. "We just have to make sure we get back, and get a hand in their faces when they shoot threes."

"Our keys tonight are to slow down the ball to really just play at our tempo," said Argos junior guard Nneka Nnadi. "We don't really play at that high of speed so we're really looking to slowdown the game."

For the Carroll men they're less than 24 hours removed from knocking off the second ranked team in the country in LSU-Alexandria. The Saints were severely out-sized, and still managed to out-rebound the Generals by five. And they think they can do the same today versus Campbellsville.

"It just shows that we showed some heart today battling against the big boys," said Saints senior guard Zach Taylor. "Jake Hollifield, Ryan Imhoff were battling to get some boards so I've got to give credit to our big guys."

"One thing is that we feel like we're still getting better," said Saints head coach Carson Cunningham. "We feel like we're improving. That's a nice feeling to have this time of year, and we just want to keep this thing going."

