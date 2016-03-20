UGF Softball Falls to Oregon Tech in Season Opener, Highlights and Recap from Saturday 3/19

Lady Argo softball drew a tough a tough hand in its first home doubleheader as members of the Cascade Collegiate Conference. UGF played the preseason CCC champion (3) Oregon Institute of Technology and lost both games 7-3 and 7-5.

If not for the final two innings of each game, the Lady Argos would’ve been equal to the Owl’s talented squad.

Senior pitcher Keeley Van Blaricom and her defense kept the damage relatively low in the first five innings of Game 1. UGF went into the bottom of the sixth down 4-0 but leadoff double from senior Alex Lowry started a three run rally capped by a two RBI single from junior Jocelyn Kaufman.

The top of the seventh negated all of that work, however, as OIT answered by with three runs to win the game 7-3.

In Game 2, the Lady Argos were the team trying to hold onto a lead rather than mount a comeback. The team held the lead thanks to a four-run third inning. Junior Hali Gruntowicz and senior Kylie Prough singled on consecutive at-bats in the bottom of the fourth and after senior Regan Rucks drew a walk, Van Blaricom singled to drive in Gruntowicz. Senior Chloe Cross followed that up with a 3 RBI double.

Thanks to that inning, UGF held a slim 5-4 lead heading into the sixth. The Lady Argos couldn’t hold on, however, letting up three runs in the top of the inning.

Kaufman drove in three of the team’s eight runs over the course both games while hitting .333 percent. Junior Alissa Keeler hit an average of .500 but never managed to turn those hits into runs.

The games were the program’s first home games of the season and first home games ever as members of the CCC. The two losses drop the team’s record to 8-8 (2-4). They get a chance to regain a winning record with another CCC home doubleheader on Sunday, March 20 starting at 11 a.m. against Southern Oregon University.

University of Great Falls Sports Information