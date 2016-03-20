KFBB to KC: Wrap of the NAIA Tourney Coverage from Sunday, 3/20

Sunday is the off day for the NAIA National basketball tournaments as teams prepare to play in the Final Four tomorrow, but unfortunately the Carroll Saints men and UGF women will not be making that trip as they were eliminated last night in the Elite Eight. But they still say this trip was totally worth the experience, even if they didn't get where they wanted to go.

"We're looking forward to next year, we have a lot of returning pieces," said Lady Argos head coach Bill Himmelberg. "Darah Huertas-Vining, who sat out this year, she's going to be able to come in amply for us. Kalani's going to be a year better, and a year stronger with that knee. When she's at 100% our bench is going to be very deep. Next year, if we can be healthy, will probably be the deepest team we've ever had."

"They're going to be a great team," said Lady Argos senior guard Erin Legel. "If they remember this moment, and just come back and stay together, they're going to be awesome."

"We've got to learn from it," said Saints head coach Carson Cunningham. "Unbelievable ride from this group. I've just been thrilled to be a part of it to see these guys grow and develop as a team. Now we've got to learn from this and try to get back here next year."

"To come to this point it's just unbelievable, night and day," said Saints senior forward Jake Hollifield. "Definitely a great experience. We had to grind, we had to work, but we got to this point, which was definitely a worthwhile battle."

Now both the Saints and the Argos bring back majority of their key players back for next year. The Argos lose Erin Legel, their leader and leading scorer, while the Saints will lose Jon Pulsifer and Jake Hollifield. So with majority of their cores coming back for both of these teams, while they're sad to lose now, they're excited to see what happens next year when they're deeper, and maybe a little bit stronger teams.